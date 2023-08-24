The new coach of the Mexican National Team, Jaime Lozano, is finalizing details for his first call-up, which will be announced in the coming days.
Chivas, which is the current leader of the Liga MX, has several players who could be called up to the Tri.
Those who have a guaranteed place are Alexis Vega, Roberto Alvarado and Erick Gutiérrez. Vega is one of the best players in Liga MX and has been called up to the Mexican National Team on several occasions. Alvarado is a very talented player and has had a good start to the season. Gutierrez is an experienced midfielder who has played in Europe and has been important to El Tri in recent years.
Other Chivas players who could be called up are Alan Mozo, Jesús Orozco Chiquete and Víctor Guzmán. Mozo is a right back with a lot of projection and has been called up to the Mexican U-20 National Team. Orozco Chiquete is a central defender who has had a good level in recent months. Guzmán is a creative midfielder who has had a good start to the season.
Lozano’s call will be announced on August 25. El Tri will face Jamaica and Costa Rica on September 2 and September 5, respectively, in friendly matches to prepare for the 2026 World Cup.
Lozano has said that he wants to give young players an opportunity and that he will not be carried away by name or career. This could open the door for Chivas players like Mozo, Orozco Chiquete and Guzmán, who have the talent to play for the Mexican National Team.
#Chivas #players #summoned #Mexican #team #call
Leave a Reply