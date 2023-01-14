The team of the Chivas del Guadalajara He has become one of the rivals to beat in this tournament due to his good football and mental moment.
Those led by coach Veljko Paunovic have done things well since their preseason work and in the Clausura 2023 Tournament they started on the right foot by beating Rayados de Monterrey by a minimum.
Although there are 5 footballers who do not have their safe place for this contest. Here we present who it is.
5. Jesus Orozco
Football player Jesus Orozco Chiquete He has given something to talk about for the better in the Chivas group. So much so that there are rumors about his possible departure due to the interest of European squads. Although so far there has been nothing concrete.
4. Hiram Mier
The defender Hiram Mier He is another of the Chivas players who could still leave the institution in the current transfer market.
The defender has not added minutes in the tournament and has aroused the interest of some local clubs in the league.
3. Carlos Cisneros
The front Carlos Cisneros He is one of the most experienced of the chiverío group. The ‘Charal’ has needed to give that last stretch to become one of the clear referents of Chivas, so his departure could occur in this leg market.
2. Santiago Ormeno
One of the most sensitive losses and that surprised the fans was that of the striker Santiago Ormeno. The striker did not enter into the plans of the strategist Veljko Paunovic decided to ‘brush’ him and did not take him into account for the start of the Clausura 2023 Tournament.
1. Luis Olivas
One of the pillars in the lower part of Chivas is Luis Olivas. Although it is true that it is difficult for him to leave for this transfer market, a million-dollar offer from a club would change the minds of the high command of the Sacred Flock.
