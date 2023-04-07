The Chivas team seeks to return to the path of victory when next Saturday they receive the always difficult visit from the Rayos del Necaxa at Akron.
The team led by coach Veljko Paunovic has been falling in recent games and they have not won since March 4, when they beat Santos Laguna 2-0 at home on matchday 10 of the tournament.
Here we present you who are the 5 players to watch for the rojiblancos who will seek to make a difference in this match.
the goalkeeper Miguel Jimenez He wants to get rid of once and for all the ghosts that have haunted him in each of the games to be the figure.
In El Clásico, a mistake of his cost, although he knew how to recover and became the man of the match with great saves.
One of the great absentees of Chivas in the last game was Victor Guzman. The ‘Pocho’ served his suspension game and now he will throw all the meat on the grill to make a difference on the pitch.
Even though your performance has gone down in this tournament, this game is designed so that Robert Alvarado resurface and show your talent with the ball.
The ‘Piojo’ has an outstanding debt with the Chivas fans and now seeks to repair the damage for what little has been shown.
Fernando Gonzalez He is another of the footballers to follow for this commitment. The ‘Bear’ has left criticism behind and with work and dedication he showed that things come. Today he is one of the essentials for the Serbian coach.
how much did he miss Alexis Vega to the Chivas team during the time he was out due to injury. Now, the Mexican striker knows that he is the leader to guide his team to victory and return to his scoring streak that was cut short.
