Last Thursday, the Tricolor defeated, not without difficulties, their similar team from Jamaica in Kingston, by a score of 2-1. The Mexican team looked regular and continues to be unconvincing on the pitch, which is why the Argentine coach Gerardo Martino you will need to correct and make changes in order to be convincing in future games.
One of the footballers who does not live his best moment with the Tricolor is Louis Rodriguez. In the most recent games he has been left to duty and the exhibitions shown have been forgotten.
Only in the last game, when he came on as a substitute for the injured Jorge Sánchez, he seemed slow, he committed unnecessary fouls that compromised the team and his passes were bad.
If Martino wants a better role for the team against Costa Rica, he needs to rest ‘Chaka’ and analyze the possible substitute.
again Diego Lainez was ‘Factor’ for the game against Jamaica. The Real Betis winger came on as a substitute and immediately made himself felt on the pitch.
He fought balls, sent dangerous crosses and every chance he got, he hit the ball from mid-range. Lainez is that different footballer who tries new things on the pitch.
Usually the forward Henry Martin he has come off the bench in most World Cup qualifying matches; however, he has been present in the goals and has been opportune to be at the right time.
In the next game against the Ticos, Martino needs to give him a chance to start, since he could do more than what Funes Mori showed.
The vast majority of fans want to see the Mexican defender as a starter John Vasquez.
The Genoa defender cries out for an opportunity in the Tricolor, which has not fully arrived and sometimes it seems that it goes unnoticed in the ‘Tata’.
Johan deserves, yes or yes, a starting match with Mexico, to show himself and earn his place in the starting eleven.
Everything seems to indicate that having signed for Sevilla felt great for the ‘Tecatito’ Crown. In the last game against Jamaica, he entered motivated, winning hand in hand and participating in the two Mexican goals.
Coach Gerardo Martino must take advantage of Corona’s possible new recovery, so that in this way he can get the best out of him and take advantage of his skills in the 90 minutes of play.
