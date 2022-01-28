Only in the last game, when he came on as a substitute for the injured Jorge Sánchez, he seemed slow, he committed unnecessary fouls that compromised the team and his passes were bad.

If Martino wants a better role for the team against Costa Rica, he needs to rest ‘Chaka’ and analyze the possible substitute.

He fought balls, sent dangerous crosses and every chance he got, he hit the ball from mid-range. Lainez is that different footballer who tries new things on the pitch.

In the next game against the Ticos, Martino needs to give him a chance to start, since he could do more than what Funes Mori showed.

The Genoa defender cries out for an opportunity in the Tricolor, which has not fully arrived and sometimes it seems that it goes unnoticed in the ‘Tata’.

Johan deserves, yes or yes, a starting match with Mexico, to show himself and earn his place in the starting eleven.

Coach Gerardo Martino must take advantage of Corona’s possible new recovery, so that in this way he can get the best out of him and take advantage of his skills in the 90 minutes of play.