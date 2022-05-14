In the final stretch of the season, as in every year, there are players who have stood out above the rest, and of course the central defenders were not going to be less. Who will have been the five best central defenders in the final stretch of the season?
Here we leave you a list with the five best center backs in this final stretch.
Sevilla’s young French player is in a great moment in this final stretch of the season, being a fundamental piece in his team’s defensive zone.
The Spanish nationalized player is having a great season in general, being a key piece in the defense of the team coached by Pep Guardiola.
The veteran Brazilian player for Chelsea is experiencing a second youth at the club from the English capital. Thiago Silva is playing a great role with the “blues”.
We all know what the Uruguayan is capable of, the Uruguayan is a fundamental player at FC Barcelona, he contributes defensively and from set pieces he is a weapon.
The Dutchman from Liverpool is one of the best center-backs in the world and at the moment, he is a great player and a fixture for the Anfield coach, Jürgen Klopp. All clubs would like to have a player like Van Dijk in their ranks.
