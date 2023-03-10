He FC Barcelona look forward to the next transfer window that will take place next summer. plans Xavi Hernandez They are quite clear and it is that in addition to wanting to incorporate a midfielder and an attacker, the Blaugrana also have in mind a central defender who can fulfill several important functions such as those of a right winger. He has already achieved it with Ronald Araujo and with the last important signing; Jules Koundé. Smart, strong, standing defenders who can take those responsibilities and deliver.
That is why, below, we share a list of the 5 defenders that have been linked with Barcelona of late:
Laporte is a talented and reliable central defender who has been an integral part of Manchester City’s success in recent years. Xavi has his eyes on him and it is that according to rumors, the Spanish would be willing to leave the English club.
Íñigo Martínez is a solid and reliable central defender with outstanding passing and passing skills. Barcelona has already shown interest in signing him in previous seasons. One of the things that might stop his move to the culé club is the issue with injuries.
The French youngster is a versatile and talented central defender with outstanding skills in speed, agility and clean passing. According to rumors, he is one of the other central defenders that Xavi has already noted on his list of players he is interested in.
Another of those who is on the list is the Argentine Juan Foyth. His ability to play and defend are surely one of the characteristics that the culé coach is looking for the most. One of the things that leaves doubt about the possible signing of him, is his issue with injuries.
And finally, the other one who would be on the list of Xavi and the Barça coaching staff is the Belgian and experienced defender Thomas Meunier. Opinion about this player is divided, but according to some sources of information, Xavi sees him as an interesting option due to his versatility.
