Tigres and Santos Laguna will debut in the Clausura 2022 tournament this Wednesday, January 12, after their match was rescheduled due to an outbreak of COVID-19 infections. Miguel Herrera’s team will seek to debut on the right foot in the competition after staying in the semifinals last semester. The whole of the UANL, however, will have a series of important losses for this commitment.
During their visit to the Santos Modelo Territory, the cats will have five weight losses. Among the players who will not be available for the league debut are Nicolás López, last season’s feline scorer. Also on the list are the names of Luis Quiñones, Javier Aquino, Raymundo Fulgencio and Jesús Dueñas.
Based on these absences, ‘El Piojo’ will have to delineate an alternative line-up to face the Warriors, a team that tends to complicate the Monterrey team. The duel will take place at Santos Laguna’s house at 8:06 p.m.
According to the communicator Pello Maldonado, the UANL team would come out with the following line-up on matchday 1 against Santos Laguna:
Goalkeeper: Nahuel Guzmán.
Defense: Luis Rodríguez, Juan Sánchez Purata, Carlos Salcedo, Jesús Angulo.
Midfield: Guido Pizarro, Juan Pablo Vigón, Florian Thauvin, Sebastián Córdova.
Forward: Adré Pierre Gignac and Carlos González.
In this way, the two reinforcements of Tigres for the Clausura 2022 would be debuting and playing starter against the Warriors.
