Club de Fútbol Monterrey has just lost on date 6 of the Apertura tournament against Club de Fútbol Cruz Azul and now they are looking at the pending match of day 5 against Deportivo Toluca, for which they seek to return to victory, then of three consecutive defeats between League Cup and Liga MX.
Unfortunately for the coaching staff commanded by Fernando “Tano” Ortizin addition to absences due to injuries to Alfonso Gonzalez, Rodrigo Aguirre and German Berteramethe Gang would add a couple more elements as casualties.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to media information daily eleventhe defenders Hector Moreno and Erick Agurré They did not make the trip to the State of Mexico, so they were left out of the call to face the scarlet team.
In this way, there will be a total of five sensitive casualties for the team in this commitment, since all these elements could well be headlines every week with the team, unfortunately due to injuries and the heavy load of activity in this second semester, they have diminished the Monterrey painting.
La Pandilla has recorded two wins, one draw and one loss in the four games they have played in the Apertura 2023 tournament and is currently in the playoff zone, so they hope to add three points again on their visit to the State of Mexico.
#casualties #Rayados #match #Toluca
Leave a Reply