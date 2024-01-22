Entering and/or staying in the territory of the United States without a visa is possible in some cases, for example, if it is provided asylum status that offers protection to people who fear returning to their country of origin because they suffered or believe they may suffer some type of persecution, but only in certain cases.

The figure of asylum is an option for those people who are already within the United States. The Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) shares that in order to obtain this status it is necessary to present form I-589.

If the application is approved, you will have some benefits such as the possibility of taking your family to live in the United States, looking for work legally and even applying for permanent residence or Green Card.

It must be considered that you are only eligible to request asylum if you can demonstrate that in your country of origin you are subject to one of the following five cases of persecution:

Because of his race for his religion Because of his nationality Due to its association with a social group Because of his political ideology

Benefits and restrictions for requesting asylum in the United States

Although each case is evaluated independently, it is considered that People who enter the United States irregularly across its border will not meet the requirements to obtain asylum. unless they can demonstrate an exception to the rule, so it is best to use legal, safe and orderly means to enter the territory and once there begin the application process.

Those who have started the process and are waiting for the response from Uscis can verify the status online, only the receipt number that was provided after submitting the application is needed.

Once asylum status is obtained, your spouse and children can be supported in the same process if they are not physically present in the United States, although the children must be under 21 years of age and unmarried. This process can be completed if you have spent the last two years as an asylee, in which case you are authorized to help your immediate family qualify to be reunited in the US.