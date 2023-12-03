The typical phenomena of this time pose a risk to driving since they affect visibility, grip on the asphalt…, so in addition to carrying out some prior checks, it is worth keeping in mind the risks that we may encounter and the road condition.

Sudden braking, a bad road, or worn tires can cause a loss of traction and control of the vehicle. To prevent aquaplaning we have to adapt our driving to the road conditions, always maintaining a safe speed in addition to checking the pressure, tread and grooves of the tires to ensure good grip on the road and prevent slipping.

Coming across leaves on the road when you go driving in the fall can be dangerous. If you have to go over them, reduce your speed and do it carefully, because they can be wet and cause an effect similar to aquaplaning in your car, which would put you in danger by causing you to lose grip with the asphalt.

Hits by animals and accidents due to trying to avoid them are significantly higher during this season. Specifically, they occur at dawn and dusk, and these occur because drivers try to avoid the animal too late and at an inappropriate speed. If you drive within neighborhoods or on rural entrances, use caution and pay attention to their possible presence.

Another phenomenon that we can encounter are strong gusts of wind. In this case we will have to moderate the speed and hold the steering wheel firmly and firmly, especially when overtaking since the screen effect can destabilize the direction of the car.

It is very important that our vehicle is prepared and we make sure that all its components are in good condition. This way we can avoid major breakdowns and our driving will be safer in the inclement weather of this season. For this, the experts of Oscaro They remind us which are the most important elements that you can replace or carry in your vehicle before winter arrives.

The tires:



One of the most important elements for winter are the tires, since they are one of the main ones responsible for the stability of the vehicle and braking. In winter the asphalt is in worse condition due to humidity, rain, snow, etc. Therefore, changing to winter tires to achieve greater grip is one of the measures that can offer you greater safety when driving during these months.

The lighting and signaling system:



With the rains and fog of winter, it is very important that this system is in perfect condition to be able to see clearly on the road and also to be seen by other drivers. Furthermore, as we have fewer hours of daylight per day, we will have to make more use of the lighting system when traveling. That is why we must make sure that our vehicle’s light bulbs are in good health and, if not, change them for new ones.

Antifreeze fluid and water for the windshield:



Antifreeze is an essential liquid for the car to run. But in winter it is even more important because it is responsible for cooling the engine, that is, it prevents the cooling water from freezing when it is very cold. Therefore, it is necessary to renew it from time to time and recharge it until the tank level is adequate. On the other hand, it is also refilling the water and soap in the windshield wiper, to be able to clean the window whenever needed.

Wiper blades:



Wiper blades are a very important element to maintain good visibility, especially in the winter season, when rain is constant. If they are in poor condition, they do not properly clean rain or fog from the moon and can make driving dangerous.

Battery:



The car battery is a fundamental element in any motor vehicle. It is the place where it stores the energy to get going.

With low temperatures, the useful life of the battery is reduced and, if we add to that the fact that it is not in good condition, perhaps the arrival of winter is an ideal time to replace it with a new one, if we do not want We are surprised that one day we cannot start our car.