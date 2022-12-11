Now, they will seek to leave everything on the pitch to be able to continue with their dream and reach the grand final, although first they will have to beat the powerful France.

The midfielder has practically been the engine of the team, and thanks to his leadership, his teammates have been motivated and have given everything in each of the games.

So far he is the leading scorer with 5 goals, and his closest pursuers are Lionel Messi (4) and his compatriot Olivier Giroud (4).

If the African team finds itself in the semifinals, they owe it in large part to the goalkeeper, since he has made good saves and his goal has only been drilled once.

At 31 years of age, the Sevilla goalkeeper has a good chance of being the best in Qatar 2022.

So far, ‘La Pulga’ has scored 4 goals so far in the tournament, in addition to contributing 2 assists. His performance in the contest has been outstanding, and now he wants to put the cherry on the cake with the long-awaited title that has been denied him.