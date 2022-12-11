The semifinals of the Qatar World Cup 2022 are ready and it will be the following week when Morocco, Croatia, France and Argentina throw all the meat on the grill to determine who will be the two teams that get their pass to the grand final of the contest.
The semifinal matches will be played next Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, while the decisive match will be played on Sunday, December 18 at the Luisail Stadium.
In this month of the fair, there have been players who have attracted the attention of the fans and who have stolen cameras for their talent and magic on the pitch. on this occasion In 90min we introduce you to the 5 players aiming for the best player in the World Cup.
5. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)
The player Achraf Hakimi He has been one of the best players so far in the World Cup. The defender is the star of Morocco and has been in charge of commanding the team to make history in the World Cups.
Now, they will seek to leave everything on the pitch to be able to continue with their dream and reach the grand final, although first they will have to beat the powerful France.
4. Luka Modric (Croatia)
Luka modric He has become the leader of Croatia and has been one of the main people responsible for the Balkan country once again being one step away from the grand final.
The midfielder has practically been the engine of the team, and thanks to his leadership, his teammates have been motivated and have given everything in each of the games.
3. Kylian Mbappe (France)
The French striker kylian mbappe he has shouldered France and has led them to the semifinals. The 23-year-old striker has once again been one of the revelations, just as he did at the summer fair in Russia.
So far he is the leading scorer with 5 goals, and his closest pursuers are Lionel Messi (4) and his compatriot Olivier Giroud (4).
2. Yassine Bono (Morocco)
What about the goalkeeper? Yassine ‘Bono’? Undoubtedly, the surprise of the World Cup together with the Moroccan team who have stolen the spotlight.
If the African team finds itself in the semifinals, they owe it in large part to the goalkeeper, since he has made good saves and his goal has only been drilled once.
At 31 years of age, the Sevilla goalkeeper has a good chance of being the best in Qatar 2022.
1. Lionel Messi (Argentina)
One of the best soccer players in the world, Lionel Messiis established in the semifinals with the Argentine team.
So far, ‘La Pulga’ has scored 4 goals so far in the tournament, in addition to contributing 2 assists. His performance in the contest has been outstanding, and now he wants to put the cherry on the cake with the long-awaited title that has been denied him.
