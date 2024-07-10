The Uruguayan attacker of Club América, Brian Rodriguezhas become a highly sought-after player in Brazilian football, so the Uruguayan player’s permanence in Coapa is at risk after his participation in the 2024 Copa América with the Uruguay national team.
According to information from Fernando Esquivelup to five Brazilian football teams have made an offer to the blue-cream team for Brian Rodriguez: Corinthians, Cruzeiro, Atletico Paranaense, Inter of Porto Alegre and Fluminensethere is talk of offers of up to 4 million dollars by the 5th0% or 70% of the player’s cardBut are not the only ones.
However, these are not the only offers, as there is also an offer from the Middle East that is around 5 to 6 million dollarsIt is worth mentioning that other sources have revealed that the Aztec club would be waiting for better economic proposals of at least 7-8 million dollars to consider letting the South American leave.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The skilled Uruguayan has been one of the most sought-after Azulcremas players in recent months, as he has been linked to several clubs, one of the most notable examples was the interest of the Fiorentina from Italy at the beginning of the year and other European clubs, however, it seems that everything remained in interest and no formal offers arrived.
It should be remembered that the player has a contract with the Eagles until the summer of 2026 and has a market value of 4 million euros according to Transfermakt.
#Brazilian #teams #Brian #Rodriguez
Leave a Reply