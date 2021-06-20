How many books do you read per year? Bill Gates reads 50. It is a tradition that has been maintained for a long time. And, each year, he recommends 5 per season: now they play the “summer” (from the northern hemisphere).

This week he posted a new selection on his blog. The Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist did not address the personal controversies surrounding his separation from Melinda, but did make some allusions: to his chosen theme: “What happens when people conflict with the world around them.”

The list is a bit disjointed, though: what does one have to do with presidential memory with a novel that explores the relationships of nine people with trees? Nothing, surely. But Gates wrote that this year he found himself reading more about the conflicts between humanity and nature.

“Maybe it’s because everyone’s lives have been turned upside down by a virus“Gates wrote in the post.” Or maybe it’s because I’ve spent a lot of time this year talking about what we need to do to avoid a climate disaster. “

Gates himself published a book this year, “How to avoid a climate disaster”, which explores solutions to climate-related risks in the world. It is obviously a problem that worries him, in addition to having established himself as a leading voice in the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gates has been the focus of the news lately after he and Melinda French Gates announced on May 2 that they were ending their marriage, including reports on his behavior towards female employees and an investigation into their previous romantic relationship. “inappropriate” with a Microsoft employee.

Controversy outside, here are Gates’ summer book recommendations for this year:

Lights Out, by Thomas Gryta and Ted Mann

Books recommended by Bill Gates. Bill Gates Photo Blog

Gates said he often wondered how a company like GE, and this book describes the problems.

“The authors take an unwavering look at the mistakes and missteps made by GE leadership,” Gates said. “If you have some kind of leadership role, whether in a company, a non-profit organization or elsewhere, there is a lot you can learn here“.

Under a white sky: the nature of the future by Elizabeth Colbert



Under a White Sky It is the book on the list that most clearly addresses the topic that Gates’ reading list follows. Colbert writes about people who intervene with nature in the genetic drive and geoengineering.

A promised land by Barack Obama



The memories of 44th president recount the first days of his presidency through the mission in 2011 that killed Osama bin Laden. It also addresses the Deep Water Horizon spill in 2010 and the challenges Obama faced.

“President Obama is unusually honest about his White House experience, including how isolating it is to be the person who ultimately makes the decisions,” Gates wrote. “It’s a fascinating look to what it is like to lead a country through difficult times. “

The Overstory by Richard Powers



The novel follows the lives of nine people, each of whom examines his connection to the trees. Some of the characters are connected but others remain alone.

Gates called it “one of the most unusual novels I’ve read in years.”

An elegant defense by Matt Richtel



The book was written before COVID-19, but it examines the human immune system and can serve as an interesting lens for considering the pandemic. The book follows four patients forced to control their immune system.

50 books per year: how do you read so much and how do you remember what you read?



Many of the most successful entrepreneurs are known to be voracious readers. Bill Gates is a book “killing” machine: read about 50 books a year and it has its own methodology for remembering what is written on those pages.

Then,how do you remember the book-loving billionaire what he reads?

The trick, he says, is the context.

“If you read enough, there is a similarity between the things that make it easy, why this is like the other. If you have a wide frame then it has a place to put everything“Gates says in a Quartz video titled” How Bill Gates Remembers What He Reads “

When you come to a topic with a basic level of understanding, include new pieces of information makes them easier to remember.

“Then, incremental knowledge it’s so much easier to maintain in a rich way, ”says Gates. “At first it’s very daunting, but then as you get the kind of scope, all these pieces fit together.”

If you want to learn about science, for example, Gates says that reading the scientists’ story and reading about the progress they made can give you context or the frame to help you remember the details.

“So you have the timeline, or you have the map or you have the branches of science. and what is known and what is not known“Gates says in the Quartz interview.

Reading is more than a hobby for Gates. In 2017, Gates told Time that reading is “absolutelyEssential for success.



“You don’t really start getting old until you stop learning,” Gates told Time. “Each book teaches me something new or helps me see things differently. I was lucky to have parents who encouraged me to read. Reading fuels a sense of curiosity about the world, which I think helped me advance my career and in the work that I do now with my foundation ”.

Gates is quite demanding in his reading habits: he always finishes a book that he begins, whether he agrees or not.

“I refuse to stop reading a book in betweeneven if I don’t like it, ”Gates told Time. “And the more I dislike a book, the more time I spend writing notes in the margin. That means that sometimes I spend more time reading a book than I can’t bear that a book that I love”, He counted.

And if the material you are reading does not make sense within your current understanding of a topic, you will actively seek an explanation.

“So it’s fun to say, okay, this is where this belongs and what?this contradicts something i knew before? And you better find it, you better find out, ”Gates told Quartz.

SL