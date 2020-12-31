Although this year 2020 It has been very bad for everyone There are people who, despite the pandemic and the economic crisis that the health situation has generated, have managed to increase their fortune.

As reported BBC World, More than 60% of the billionaires on the planet have gotten richer during this 2020. But five of them got richer than the rest and they saw grow your fortunes by 310,500,000 dollars (253,780,000 euros).

Next, we show you the five richest people in the world according to the latest Bloomberg ranking:

Jeff Bezos

First is the Amazon CEO and owner of the American newspaper ‘The Washington Post ‘ He started 2020 being the richest person in the world and has ended it in the same way. Total has added more than $ 72,000,000 net to his equity, what He currently places his fortune at $ 187,000,000.

Elon musk

He is followed by Elon Musk, the co-founder and CEO of Tesla. The billionaire He has added $ 140,000,000 more to his enormous fortune. According to data from Bloomberg, This increase in his wealth has meant that his fortune has increased to $ 167,000,000 net.

Musk has been increasing his financial fund throughout 2020, which has made him surpass other billionaires with Bill Gates and has been placed in second place, only behind Jeff Bezos.

Zhong Shanshan

Chinese billionaire businessman, founder and president of Nongfu spring, the largest beverage company in China, he has increased his fortune by $ 62,600,000.

Shanshan became China’s richest man in September when his bottled water company, Nongfu Spring, launched a successful Public Offering of Sale that raised more than 1,100,000 dollars.

66-year-old Zhong owns more than 84% of the company, with a stake valued at about $ 60,000,000.

Bernard Arnault

The richest man in France owns the luxury goods group LVMH, and ended the year with a net worth of about $ 146,300,000. Due to the pandemic situation, LVMH put aside the idea of ​​acquiring Tiffany & Co., but in October he reached an agreement to take over the company for an amount of around $ 15,800,000.

Dan Gilbert

The owner of the NBA team Cleveland Cavaliers and co-founder of the online mortgage company Quicken Loans, stands as the fifth billionaire in the world for Bloomberg. His net worth would have increased in 2020 by $ 28,100,000, until reaching a total of $ 35,300,000.