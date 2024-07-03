Throughout history, as in all countries, In the United States, many changes occurred in the designs of dollar bills.and as time goes by, the older ones end up obtaining great value for collectors, just as it happened with a US$5 bill.

Although it may seem like a simple ticket, believe it or not, can be worth up to US$280,000 at auction houses: This is the US$5 Treasury note from 1890.which, in 2013, It was auctioned for the aforementioned price.It is one of the largest early United States banknotes.

According to the site Heritage Auctions, This edition of the US$5 bill has only 13 copies currently in circulation.after having had an original printing of 300,000 pieces. There they call it the “Jupiter Collection”, being one of the most expensive that were sold in this type of auctions.

This is what the $5 Treasury bill looks like Photo:Heritage Auctions Share

What are the other most valuable five dollar bills in the United States?

As with the 1890 $5 Treasury note, there are four other issues of this note that are also worth very much at auction, although slightly less than the $280,000 note. According to Heritage Auctionsone of them is the 1861 $5 bill that says “for the”which had its first impressions in 1861 and It was auctioned in 2007 for US$138,000.

On the other hand, there is also The 1861 St. Louis $5 notewhich helped finance the Civil War. In this case, It was auctioned for US$81,000 in 2018being the first banknotes printed in the United States.

Finally, you can find the ticket US$5 from the Federal Reserve with blue seal from 1914, auctioned in 2006 for US$115,000and the US$5 Federal Reserve note with red stamp from 1914, Auctioned in 2011 for US$109,000.