It is the most repeated soccer match in the history of Spanish soccer. “Colchoneros” and “merengues” are the protagonists of one of the most important classics in the world. In the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup, Real Madrid beat Atlético Madrid 5-3 and entered the ranking of the 5 most important wins in history.
On March 17, 1963, the Santiago Bernabéu experienced a historic match. One of the top scorers in the club's history, Ferenc Puskás was going to have an unforgettable night as he used to give to Madrid fans.
The Hungarian, a legendary figure in world football and considered one of the best footballers in history according to UEFA and FIFA, scored a double against the team led by Rafael Garcia Tinte.
In the metropolitan stadium the “Merengue” managed to win the third most important victory in the history of the Madrid derby. With three goals from Alfredo Di Stefano, they achieved a great victory in the Spanish league.
There was a show and eight goals in Saudi Arabia. In a great game, Real Madrid beat Atlético Madrid 5 to 3 and went to the grand final of the Spanish Super Cup. Now, the team led by Carlo Ancelotti waits for the winner of the match between Barcelona and Osasuna.
Rüdiger, Mendy, Carvajal, Savic -against- and Brahim Díaz scored the goals for the “merengue”.
The second big win went to Helenio Herrera's team. lThe 6 goals of the “Colchonero” team played in the Madrid stadium were from: Carlsson (2), Pérez Payá, Escudero and Ben Barek (2).
Diego Simeone wrote, once again, his name in the history of Spanish football, Atlético de Madrid and the Madrid derby. “Colchonero” beat Real Madrid 7-3 in the International Champions Cup and this victory became the most important in the history of the classic.
At MetLife Stadium of New York, four goals from Diego Costa, the Brazilian was going to end up sent off in the second half. The Argentine Angel Correa added a goal, the young Joao Felix, aged 19, contributed another goal and Vitolo scored the third.
The International Champions Cup is a friendly tournament that in 2019 included the presence of great European clubs such as Manchester United, Bayern Münich, Inter of Italy and Juventus, among other powerful teams in the world.
#biggest #wins #Madrid #derby #Real #Madrid #Atlético #Madrid
Leave a Reply