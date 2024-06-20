The Universe is so vast and complex that it still hides so many secrets that scientists today and probably even centuries to come will not be able to reveal. There are in particular some questions that still remain unanswered, linked to mysteries to which it is not possible to give a clear answer and on which there is no consensus opinion.

Some mysteries of the Universe: here are the most intriguing

First of all, one of the puzzles that most puts astrophysicists in difficulty is the dark matter: it is an invisible substance that neither emits nor absorbs light and is therefore impossible to observe with current instruments. In fact, its existence has been hypothesized because of some gravitational anomalies which have been observed in galaxies in galaxy clusters and consequently its existence has been hypothesized. It is estimated that it may make up around 27% of the Universe, but it is still a topic about which very little is known.

With a very similar name, but even more mysterious, dark energy which apparently makes up about 68% of the Universe and is still a great mystery today. Discovered in the 1990s by observing the acceleration of the expansion of the Universe, it seems that this energy force acts as a antigravitational force that pushes galaxies away from each other. According to some theories it could be an intrinsic property of Space, but obviously there are no certain answers yet.

One of the topics of greatest interest and fascination are black holes, that is, regions of space that have such an intense gravity that not even light can escape their attraction. They are formed when massive stars collapse on themselves at the end of their life cycle. There are several questions still unanswered about them.

Another topic why it is interesting is the origin of the Universe itself and it is one of the oldest questions humanity has ever asked itself. The obviously most accredited theory is that of the Big Bang, which describes its expansion from an initially hot and dense state, and is supported by various observations, such as the distribution of galaxies and the cosmic background radiation. However, what happened before the Big Bang and what gave rise to it remains a mystery and we are not even aware whether ours is the only universe or there are others.

Finally, the extraterrestrial life it is one of the mysteries that fascinates the most people ever. Even if they were discovered in the Universe thousands of exoplanets that could be habitable, concrete evidence of life outside the Earth has not yet been found, although many people claim to have had experiences with non-terrestrial individuals.

And in your opinion what is the most intriguing mystery of all?