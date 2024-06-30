Although it is difficult to see a reduction in prices in the real estate market, in various cities in the United States there has been a slowdown in home purchases, which has caused costs, particularly in five major cities across the country, have been falling.

According to an analysis by the company Realtor.com, although the average sales price for homes in the United States, in general, increased slightly, to stand at US$442,500 in May, compared to the same month in 2023, In some cases, access to real estate has become more affordable.

The explanation for this is that Potential buyers are stopping short of finalizing a property purchase This is leading to less competition, causing home sellers to lower prices in an attempt to sell more quickly, especially in several major metropolitan areas.

It had already been reported that high mortgage rates and financing costs were causing fewer people could become homeowners, considering that 80 percent of the average homes are purchased through these products and that the family income required to buy a house went from US$6,400 to US$119,700, if the cost of taxes and insurance is included.

The good news is that Booming cities have attracted thousands of buyers looking for affordable housing so some sellers decided to reduce prices. In fact, in May, home prices in Miami and Austin fell 11.2 and 3.1 percent respectively compared to the same period in 2023.

The Realtor.com company came to that conclusion after analyzing data from 50 of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States to find out which ones were the most experienced the largest price declines in housing and these were the results:

Average price of a home: US$439,000.

Year-over-year percentage change: -11.2 percent.

Average price of a home: US$639,000

Year-over-year percentage change: -6.3 percent.

Average home price: US$777,000

Year-over-year percentage change: -5.5 percent.

Average price of a home: US$440,000.

Year-over-year percentage change: -4.9 percent.

Average price of a home: US$339,000.

Year-over-year percentage change: -4.3 percent.

In Miami, house prices have decreased. Photo:iStock Share

Large cities in the United States have more affordable housing

A total of eleven were included in the Realtor.com analysis. major US cities that have seen a decline in average home prices. We already mentioned the five with the most significant reductions, but this is the complete list:

Average price of a home: US$1,469,000.

Year-over-year percentage change: -4 percent.

Average price of a home: US$425,000.

Year-over-year percentage change: -3.2 percent.

Average home price: US$565,000.

Year-over-year percentage change: -3.1 percent.

Average price of a home: US$260,000.

Year-over-year percentage change: -3 percent.

Average price of a home: US$348,000.

Year-over-year percentage change: -2.6 percent.

Average home price: US$462,000.

Year-over-year percentage change: -2.6 percent.