Only a miracle will give Manchester United the ticket to the Champions League and in case it does not arrive, the club will sign one of the worst seasons of the century for them, for which, an important restructuring is coming within the Red Devil squad. and there are 5 big names linked with the team.
The first and most important reinforcement, Erik Ten Hag, the current Ajax coach who the international press affirms will be the next coach of the club, a leader with a u methodology who will seek to give the English team a defined style.
The continuity of Cristiano Ronaldo remains in limbo and in the event that the Portuguese chooses to leave the club, Manchester United will once again seek to sign Harry Kane, an obsessed player for years within the institution.
The team wants an elite midfielder that balances the traditional 4-3-3 of Erik Ten Hag and would seek the millionaire signing of Declan Rice, the undisputed starter for West Ham and the English team and who is the wish of several of the best clubs on the planet.
With Paul Pogba practically out, the club wants a “box to box” midfielder and the one they like the most is the Englishman from Leeds United, an undervalued player whose price could be around 60 million euros, which could decrease if his current team comes down.
Ten Hag does not want to arrive alone and has asked the club to sign the jewel he has been in charge of polishing, Antony, a footballer whose talent does not require description and who is completely trusted by the coach, with short and long-term potential important.
