Something extremely special about video games is that they are works that mix a lot of technological and even scientific disciplines with fine arts. The way in which this or that title is played is the most important thing, of course, but the way in which it is presented to our senses is also key. Practically since the medium was born, those who were in charge of programming and designing, did a real juggle while also acting as musical composers. This matter became more sophisticated until we had large orchestras sweetening our ears while we lived the most epic adventures. We decided to get a little nostalgic and make a basically impossible selection of what we consider, the best soundtracks in the entire history of gaming. We look forward to your comments on this matter.

Persona 5

Yes, we start our top with a relatively modern game, one that has become one of Atlus’ main IPs, thanks to its countless re-releases and spin-offs. The arrival of a new title in this series is a true event due to its super high production values ​​and with Persona 5the development team threw the house out of the window, because in addition to its great story, impeccable combat system and clear, unparalleled presentation, it delighted our ears with a wonderful soundtrack that is difficult to forget due to the way it mixes perfectly. pop tunes with modern jazz, not to mention how well it does things when it comes to having to reflect a certain humor depending on what we are seeing on the screen.

cuphead

Since it was first shown, we all knew that the folks at MDHR Studio had something special on their hands. The way that cuphead looks in motion, it would be the same without a matching soundtrack to accompany it. In addition to being an absurdly fun game no matter how you look at it, the adventures of the mug head and company are something that anyone can enjoy watching and of course, listening to. Paying tribute to the first cartoons of the early 20th century, the title uses an impressive soundtrack full of the so-called Big Bands of the time in which an authentic symphony of different instruments was generated with all kinds of sounds and rhythms. that together, resulted in pieces full of personality that automatically transport you to a time that none of us had to live through, but that we undoubtedly long for.

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Music has always been a very important element for Konami series. Practically from its birth as a video game developer, the Japanese studio and publisher understood how important it was to give production values ​​to its works, this through elaborate soundtracks that you simply did not hear in other titles. Especially in the Castlevania, the tunes that accompanied us on our adventures, began to become the true protagonists, to the point that the games began to refer to the melodies themselves in their names. For example of the above we have Castlevania: Symphony of the Night an experience that became legendary not only because of how it ratified an entire new genre, but also because of the work of Michiru Yamane, a composer who, precisely because of this achievement, became a superstar.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Gameplay has always been and we hope will continue to be the priority of Nintendo games. Despite the above, over the years, Mario’s company has also come to understand that immersing the player in a world has a lot to do with how the experience is set, especially in the way in which our senses are stimulated. Thanks to the new capabilities of the Nintendo 64 in terms of being able to play much more complex audio samples, those from Kyoto decided to go all out with what was the soundtrack of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which was directed by the also legendary Koji Kondo, who was in charge of producing several of the most iconic, remembered and, above all, adored pieces in the entire history of gaming. This game, in particular, became a bastion of the medium for a ton of reasons, its music being one of the main ones.

Chrono Trigger

Whenever someone decides to make a list of the best role-playing games of all time or in general, the most outstanding video games in history, the name of Chrono Trigger He usually occupies the highest positions. The way Akira Toriyama, Yuji Horii and Hironobu Sakaguchi came together to form a true constellation of stars is something the medium simply has not seen again. Regarding the soundtrack, something epic and transcendental was needed, which is why Nobuo Uematsu was invited to participate. However, the true merit of the super beloved soundtrack of this Super Nintendo game belongs to Yasunori Mitsuda, who composed pieces that They have remained for posterity and in reality, they remain unsurpassed.