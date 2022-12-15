Today we present you who have been the 5 best charrúas footballers who have reached the Liga MX. Great players!

Strong, fast, with refined technique and a claw when it comes to fighting each ball, are just some of the player’s characteristics.

It was in 2007 when he arrived in Mexico with Monterrey, where he had a discreet step; Later he was a member of San Luis, Morelia, Atlas, Chiapas and Veracruz, although where he stood out the most was with Tigres.

In 2015 he became one of the most important pillars in obtaining the title for the felines, a team with which he played 68 games.

In 1999 he returned to the scarlet team where the era of triumphs began. There he won the titles of 99 and 2000, being one of the key figures of the club from the State of Mexico.

Goalkeeper Robert Dante Siboldi is to date the most successful Uruguayan in Tigres with 2 Primera A Leagues, 1 Primera A Champion of Champions and 1 Copa México in 5 years as a feline. He is also the 5th Tigres goalkeeper with the most goals at 0 with 42 (tied with Enrique Frech) pic.twitter.com/G396I8Js7V – Rafael Rivera (@RafaDato2) December 14, 2022

Subsequently, and due to his goalkeeping skills, Cruz Azul opted for his services, although he only stayed for one year, the same as with Puebla, the club where he signed a year later.

By 1995, the now coach signed with the Tigers, a squad where his consolidation would come. He was with the cats for 4 years, winning the MX Cup, the Ascenso title and two league championships.

Just hearing his name causes fear in the defenders of his time, since together with José Saturnino Cardozo they formed one of the most lethal duos in the entire history of Mexican soccer.

In 2001 he was hired by Toluca, where he immediately adapted to the height and the demands of the coach. He won the 2002 Apertura and 2005 Apertura titles, as well as the 2003 Concachampions.

After his departure to the Old Continent with Schalke 04, he returned to Mexico with América, where he spent two seasons with a discreet pace.

In 1999, a footballer over 1.90 meters tall was signed by Los Tecos, where he played 51 games and scored the not inconsiderable amount of 32 goals.

In 2002 “Loco” returned to Mexico after passing through South America, now signed with Cruz Azul. With the cement growers he continued his scoring streak and good percentage, since in 45 games he scored 39 goals. His departure from the club was controversial and occurred when he was living the best moment in his career.

In 2003, he defended the cause of América, although he had a fleeting step, as well as on his return a year later with Los Tecos. In 2005 he signed with Dorados de Sinaloa, getting 22 touchdowns in 34 games.

His last clubs in Mexico were Monterrey, San Luis and Tigres. In 2007 he left the country never to play professionally again. Although it is true that he could never get a title, he can boast of having achieved 5 scoring titles.