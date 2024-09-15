Beautiful and beloved Mexico, if I die far from you, let them say that I am asleep and bring me here, said Don Chente, because of how beautiful our country is.

Now that we are very patriotic celebrating our independence we started looking for some video games that let us visit our lands in the virtual world. That’s why here we leave you this top 5 with the best trips to Mexico in video games.

The best trips to Mexico in video games

5 – Shadow of the Tomb Raider begins all its action in Mexico

We start with one of the most recent games on the list and also one of the most visually striking: Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Lara’s adventure begins in the town of Cozumel in Mexico, where she is following an important member of Trinity. Fortunately for him and his Mexican fans, he does it in the middle of the Day of the Dead celebrations, which gives us a very beautiful scene to remember this tradition.

Source: Square Enix

Even Lara herself puts on a catrina mask and we get a chance to explore a bit of the celebrations and even try some food. He is not higher on this list because his journey has a rather tragic ending, as removing an ancient treasure from its place causes a massive flood that destroys the village. We don’t blame them if they don’t let her return to the country.

4 – Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

The series Assassin’s Creed has connected several ancient cultures with its narrative in a very creative way. In Black Flag, the Mayans became part of the order of assassins and this gave us a chance to visit one of the most beloved coastal cities in Mexico.

At one point in the story Edward Kenway is taken to the assassins’ fortress located in none other than Tulum. Also, as it takes place during the golden age of piracy, we find much of its Mayan architecture still standing. From that point on, we can come and go as we please. Besides being an important point for the story, it also has the best armor in the entire game.

Source: Ubisoft

As if that weren’t enough, it feels like a truly unique location. While other places are full of period houses, here we find a place full of nature and crystal-clear waters. You’ll even want to go to the real Tulum after playing.

3 – Red Dead Redemption gave us a trip to Mexico full of memorable moments

Although Red Dead Redemption It doesn’t take us to an actual location in Mexico, but the majority of the title we spend there is some of the most memorable of the entire experience. Not only do we enter a country in the midst of a revolution, we also meet a legendary gunfighter and take part in exciting shootouts and even train robberies.

Source: Rockstar Games

We also cannot forget the unforgettable first ride upon arriving in this country after a hectic boat trip. It is not for nothing that this section is still remembered by all those who enjoyed this creation of Rockstar Games. Mexico was so loved in Red Dead Redemption that fans regretted that we didn’t visit it even for a little while in the second partHopefully for the third one they’ll let us go have some tequila in memory of Arthur Morgan and John Marston.

2 – Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter

At the time of its launch Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter It was very controversial in the Mexican media because it featured American soldiers in various battles across the country. However, it is one of the few video games where our country is the main setting for all the action. It also lets us visit different and iconic locations in our capital, even if it’s all to shoot people.

Source: Ubisoft

Chapultepec Castle, the National Palace, Paseo de la Reforma, the Zócalo are just some of the sights you’ll see. There are also several aerial sections that demonstrate the great detail with which the city of that time was represented.The sequel also takes place in Mexico, but for it the action has mostly moved to Ciudad Juárez and to locations that could easily be fictional. That’s why the first one remains the champion when it comes to letting us see the capital in a virtual world.

1 – Forza Horizon 5 is the best representation of Mexico in video games

While Ghost Recon had us shooting, Forza Horizon 5 It let us explore a lot of our beautiful Mexico with amazing racing cars. And it wasn’t just limited to the city. Playground Games’ game seems like a total celebration of our country and its culture. Although we can’t get off and walk around, we can drive by beautiful representations of different locations.

Source: Playground Games

Thanks to the graphical power of the current generation of Xbox consoles we can enjoy truly beautiful recreations of places like Guanajuato, Teotihuacán, Tulum once again, Uxmal and the Agua Azul waterfalls to name just a few. So if you want to visit Mexico through video games there is perhaps no better option than Force Horizon 5. Hopefully, other titles in the future will be encouraged to create our country and its most beautiful locations so beautifully.

As Mexicans, we are thrilled when video games use Mexico as a reference or setting for their adventures, and we thought these titles best represented it or took our beloved Mexico into account the most. What did you think of our top titles? What other games do you remember that take us to Mexico? Tell us in the comments.

