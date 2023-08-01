Not only goals, but also assists and the ability to attack the box. Here are the unmissable bomber jackets according to the FantaGOAT FantaIndex

We all know the best strikers to hire at Fanta, but the problem is another: among the many top players in Serie A, who should you choose? And above all, who will be the striker who will be able to score the most goals during the next championship? To answer these questions we used the FantaIndex of FantaGOAT, an index that scientifically quantifies the convenience of fantasy football by weighing around 7000 variables per player per game.

5th Domenico Bernardi — The fifth best striker according to the FantaIndex is Mimmo Berardi. Over the past four seasons, he has averaged 14.5 goals and 9.5 assists. The quotation of 72 in the Fantacampionate list may scare potential buyers, but the FantaGOAT indices remind us not to underestimate him: in addition to the 95.3 in the FantaIndex, his ability to serve assists is demonstrated by his 86.4 in "Key Passing Skills" ( 2nd striker) and from 73.8 in "Crossing accuracy" (5th striker).

4th lautaro martinez — Second for quotation in the Fantasy Championship, Lautaro is a candidate to be the best striker of the next season. After scoring 14 and 17 goals in the 19-20 and 20-21 seasons, Lautaro has stabilized at 21 goals in the last two championships. Furthermore, Inter have been in the lead for two seasons for xG, i.e. the goals expected based on the chances created. And he is the 5th striker in Serie A for “Finalization” on FantaGOAT, as well as being 2nd for xG after Osimhen.

3rd immobile cycle — After six seasons with more than 15 goals, the negative record of Cyrus in the past seven years. Some FantaGOAT indices have dropped, such as the "Finalization": from 84 it went to 65. His ability to "Attack the Area", however, has remained constant: if he were to have more continuity of playing time (only 66% of minutes played last year), Immobile remains a top for the Fantasy Championship, despite the very high quotation of 86.

2nd Rafael Leao — Thanks to AC Milan’s rich transfer market, Leao will no longer be the only man capable of unhinging the opposing defenses, but will be able to rely on teammates with a high technical rate: he will be able to exploit his 85.1 value in “Key Passing Skills” to serve more assist, or its value of 84.2 in “Finishing” to send the chances created by teammates into the net. And the quotation of 75 on Fantacampionato makes it attractive compared to the other tops seen up to now.

1st victor osimhen — 100 of FantaIndex, 90 of quotation on Fantasy championship: in both cases, Osimhen is the first classified despite the African Cup and the change of coach. Why? Because during last season he was 1st for Average Rating, 2nd for "Finishing", 1st for "Attacking the Area", 1st for goals scored and xG. Would you give up Osimhen for 5-6 African Cup games in exchange for these stats? If so, get ready to spend. If the answer is no, well, we've already given you four viable alternatives. And if you want to know which are the best players to take to the Fantasy Championship, take a look at the FantaGOAT Statistical Table. You will find the FantaIndex and all the indices we have discovered in this article. It's free and you can find it by clicking here.