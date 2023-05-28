He real Madrid He arrived at the 2022-23 season with his spirits through the roof after an almost perfect campaign (League and Champions League) and the team’s objectives were again very high, but this time it could not be and in the end the season has been even disappointing for the whites. Despite this, there are players who have stood out and kept the team in the elite this year and they are the following:
Rodrygo He has a difficult situation at Real Madrid because his preferred position is Vinicius’s band, but this season he has once again made a significant leap in quality and relevance within the team and has installed himself on the far right of the starting eleven. The Brazilian has once again demonstrated his immense quality and vision of the game, unseating Fede Valverde from the starting eleven and contributing 30 goals this season.
camavinga He left details during the final stretch of last year, especially coming off the bench to relieve Kroos and Modric giving air to the midfield, and this year he has shown why Real Madrid opted for him. Due to injuries, he has had to cover left back for much of the season, and he has done really well for not being his position.
the last month of eder militao It has been quite weak, but the Brazilian has been the best central defender in Europe for much of the season. Militao is one of those who has continued to be the capital this season after a great year 2022-23.
Courtois He was the best Real Madrid player along with Karim Benzema last year, but this season has been more of the same and even conceding 4 goals at the Etihad he was the best on the team. Despite what the individual awards say, the best goalkeeper in the world plays for Real Madrid.
After being mocked during his first years at Real Madrid for his clear lack of aim when defining, Vinicius he has begun to score goals and distribute assists non-stop to the point of entering the conversation about the Ballon d’Or. Envyed in La Liga and respected in the rest of Europe, Vinicius has proven to be one of the current stars of world football.
