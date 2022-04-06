Real Madrid and Chelsea have always had a good relationship. Here we leave you the 5 best players who have passed through both clubs:
He spent seven seasons in London where he was a key part of the team from start to finish. In 2012 José Mourinho brought him to Madrid on loan to strengthen the midfield and after finishing the loan both headed to London.
One of the most underrated players in the history of Real Madrid. He was a key player in Madrid de los Galacticos and he did not renew because Madrid did not accept his economic claims. He went to Chelsea in 2003 and Real Madrid went into a game crisis.
He exploded at Chelsea playing the Champions League three seasons in a row, although he could not win it. He aroused the interest of Real Madrid and two years later he headed to Munich where he has made a unique career and where he has an immense track record.
Probably one of the most successful signings in the history of Real Madrid. He arrived in exchange for €35M. It was a market opportunity that has made the white team have today the best goalkeeper in the world defending their shield.
After seven seasons in London where he proved to be one of the best players on the planet, he signed for Real Madrid where he has not been able to shine due to injuries. His signing begins to be classified as one of the worst in the club’s history.
