The souls they are increasingly at the center of interest of those who are also passionate about manga, video games and Japan. It goes without saying that this exponential growth in attention has fueled the search for online platforms which present well-stocked catalogs but which are also reliable at the same time, so as to allow you to enjoy your favorite shows in streaming without worries.

How to overcome geographic restrictions

Often, however, we are faced with geographical restrictions that can limit access to the desired content: fortunately they exist solutions such as VPNs (acronym for Virtual Private Network), which are able to help users overcome these blocks and access the catalogs of platforms that offer countless anime from all over the world.

The ExpressVPN for PC they guarantee high speeds, offer protection to your privacy and give access to a vast network of global servers. In short, they allow you to enjoy an uninterrupted streaming experience and at the same time protect your online privacy.

The best platforms to watch anime online

At this point we can finally explore the offer of the best options for watching anime online. Here are some of the best platforms currently available in Italy and abroad:

Crunchyroll: thanks to a vast library of subtitled and dubbed anime, Crunchyroll is considered one of the most popular Italian platforms by fans of the genre. The site also offers simulcasts of the latest animated series directly from Japan. Among the most popular anime available on Crunchyroll are one piece Jujutsu Kaisen and High Card.

Funimation: Featuring a huge selection of both subbed and dubbed anime, Funimation is another favorite destination for animation lovers. Those accessing it from Italy will need a VPN to connect to a US server to access it. In the site's catalog you can find a wide range of classic titles but also exclusive titles such as Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia.

Netflix: even if it is not exactly a platform specialized in anime, it Netflix streaming However, it offers a very rich selection of animated series and anime films, including some high-quality titles such as Demon Slayer, Kimetsu no Yaiba, Naruto, Sailor Moon Crystal and Pokémon Concierge.

Hulu: The American platform Hulu also offers a solid selection of anime, including some highly appreciated titles such as One Punch Man, as well as numerous simulcasts of the latest series.

Amazon Prime Video: Amazon's dedicated streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video, also has a good selection of anime, thanks also to some titles available only to members registered on Prime Video like Your Name, Dragon Ball and Knights of the Zodiac.

Source: Unsplash.com

Having access to these platforms immediately and securely gives us the ability to unlock the catalogs of services offered even by foreign countries and anime fans will be able to enjoy a wide range of content around the world without worrying about geographical restrictions anymore. In short, all that remains is to immerse yourself in the exciting world of anime and enjoy all the adventures of your favorite characters, wherever you are.