After the failure of the elimination of the Mexican team when they were eliminated in the group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in the absence of making it official, it is a fact that Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino He will not continue on the bench of the Tricolor team.
In this way, the president of Femexfut, yon de Luisaannounced that in a period of 60 days they will make an analysis to make structural changes, that will include the new technical director of the Aztec team.
For this reason, in the following list we name five probable coaches who could assume the technical direction of the Tri.
The Uruguayan coach demonstrated his quality as a coach upon his arrival at La Laguna where he was runner-up and worked with young talent, something that he replicated in Los Tuzos where he could be champion and did so with a base of young Mexicans from the quarry, so who was immediately considered by the Mexican fans as a good prospect to command the national team.
The ‘Turkish‘He has already expressed his desire to lead the Aztec team and would be willing to offer a project to be considered, the Argentine coach knows the league perfectly, since he was a player and coach where he has already been champion several times, three to be precise with three teams different.
‘Nacho’ Ambriz has been the best Mexican coach in recent years, the Mexican team has not been commanded by a Mexican since michael herrera and it would be a good option for a Mexican to take charge of the Tricolor.
We all know the way of work of the ‘Crazy‘, his management could be satisfactory and he would be a strict coach, in addition, he is a coach who knows how to work with youngsters, aspects that the team needs.
After spending time in national teams where he led the U-23 and the Olympic team, he showed he had the skills to lead a national squad and could be an option because he is a young Mexican who deserves a chance.
