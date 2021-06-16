We value the high-profile announcements and events of a very unusual E3, for better and for worse.

E3 2021 is coming to an end. It has been four days of announcements and conferences for the players – and a lot of work for the media – in which companies like Nintendo, Microsoft, Ubisoft or Square Enix They have shown their strengths for the remainder of 2021, and beyond. Four days of fulfilled and frustrated illusions, surprising announcements and expected games, two years after we had the last face-to-face edition of the fair. Has E3 2021 fulfilled what was expected?

We leave out the exclusive news of the Summer Game FestWe suppose that this will depend a lot on what each one expects, although it is undeniable that this edition seems looser than usual the fair. Despite this, E3 is an appointment that never leaves anyone indifferent. That always provides great moments to remember … and moments that are better left behind. Ads that nail it squarely and triumph among the fans, and presentations that make you want to turn off the television and go to sleep.

That is why we wanted to collect the 5 best moments from E3 2021, and the 7 worst moments of the fair. From surprise announcements that made us jump with excitement, to conferences that, as they say, “could have been an email and not a meeting.” And beware, here we are only going to try the presentations that were part of E3 2021, so the Summer Game Fest news, such as the first Elden Ring gameplay trailer, are left off the list.

Best: Breath of the Wild 2 reappears Many of us expected it, although you never have to take anything for certain at an E3. Luckily, the Nintendo Direct finally offered the first gameplay trailer of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, and even with a short duration, and without knowing its name, the fans are like crazy, scrutinizing every pixel and every note in Search for clues about this long-awaited adventure that remains surrounded by mysteries. The pure essence of an E3. The best: Mario + Rabbids is back… with Rabbid Estela? Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle was one of the most pleasant and charming surprises of the first year of Nintendo Switch. And we are not going to deceive you: the announcement of its sequel drew more than a smile in the 3DJuegos newsroom. This time we will enter space with an adventure that seems to drink from Super Mario Galaxy. What does not arrive until 2022? It does not matter, we will wait for what it takes. The best: Devolver Digital, being Devolver Digital Text: In a completely unexpected script twist, Devolver Digital has unraveled their entire “Devolver Cinematic Universe” with a lecture that… Well, it’s more of the same to them, but it always manages to amuse. A high-paced presentation of indie games, hot dogs, “NFT” videotapes that you could buy from your store, and a torrent of taunts at the industry’s worst practices to liven up an E3 night. The best: Avatar game is alive, and it looks great Text: Okay, the Ubisoft conference was absent from heavyweights like Beyond Good & Evil 2, or the new Star Wars game (sorry, Chema). But no one can deny that that closure with the new Avatar game was not the most spectacular. The adventure has been made to wait almost as long as the James Cameron productions, but the result has been worth it, with a trailer that is pure next-gen. Best: The Xbox and Bethesda conference The Redmond presentation started at full speed, and he did not take his foot off the gas at any time. Starfield, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, A Plague Tale 2, Redfall, Replaced… Announcement after announcement, with a lot of variety, and always with Xbox Game Pass at the center of everything. Not surprisingly, E3 itself has chosen it as the best presentation of the fair. Worst: Babylon’s Fall When Babylon’s Fall was announced a few years ago, it was impossible not to get excited about what it was up to: a new fantasy Action RPG, born out of PlatinumGames and Square Enix. But this E3 2021 has brought out a technical / visual section far from what was expected, linked to a cooperative multiplayer experience like “Game as a service” that has not caught on with fans. The result? Go to see his trailer on YouTube, and see the number of dislikes. They will surprise you. Worst: the Take-Two conference Well, calling it “conference” can be very daring, except that we are referring to the Anglicized “conference call.” What this event was: a call from Zoom among its employees, to talk about diversity and integration in the work environment. These are very important topics, and they still require greater visibility inside and outside the sector, but announcing it as an E3 event might not be the right thing to do. The worst: a Nintendo Direct a bit lazy for an E3 The Nintendo Direct of E3 2021, maintained that high rate of Nintendo presentations, but it is inevitable to think that it lacked some strength to be an E3. Said in silver, it seemed more like a Direct “to use” than the great presentation full of exclusive AAA first-party to which the Big N has accustomed us at this fair. Yes, a new 2D Metroid has been announced, and yes, we have briefly seen Breath of the Wild 2, but that does not mean that this Direct has not lived up to those of previous years. Worst: Resident Evil 8 DLC announcement Text: Without straying from the above, the Capcom conference offered nothing different from any of their “routine” events in the months leading up to E3. And one of the few news was the announcement of the first Resident Evil 8 DLC, but what an announcement. A text on the screen, saying that they work on the DLC “by popular request”, and … Yeah, that’s it. If you looked stupid when you saw it, don’t worry: you weren’t the only ones. The worst: empty conferences of content In life there are meetings that “could have been an email.” Companies like Gearbox, Capcom or Bandai decided to focus their E3 conferences on talking about titles already published, reviewing games already announced or seeing Randy Pitchford liking himself in front of the camera, without offering us real news. Come on, to do these things, they could have skipped the introductions. The worst: the fights between Geoff Keighley and E3 Okay, Geoff. We know you want your Summer Game Fest to be the replacement for E3. But you do not have to start sending messages and pullitas through the networks after conferences with hints more typical of a teenager, than a professional. In the end, the reaction of fans to his Twitter messages was clear: E3 2021 has been lazy, yes, but last year’s Summer Game Fest had a crime. The worst: The absent games Where is Bayonetta 3? Where is Hellblade 2? And Forspoken? Okay, there are some names like The Elder Scrolls 6 or Pragmata that were already known that it was very unlikely that we would see them, but there are many others that are supposed to be in 2022, or that have been announced for a long time, and that have been completely absent. at the fair. That is, until Metroid Prime 4 has had a mention in passing … Was it so difficult to show even a teaser of these titles?

Of course, sure that each of you would highlight others announcements and conferences, for better or for worse, than those of our selection. And we invite you to share in the comments everything that you liked and disappointed in this edition of E3.

