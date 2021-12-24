Here we leave you the five best moments of 2021 of the MX League:

#HechoEnLigaTDP The former TDP LEAGUE champions ?! At @Blue Cross ? champion of the Clausura 2021 of the @LigaBBVAMX Is there ex-TDP blood, players who stepped on the Division’s fields and are today Mexican soccer champions? The note in? https://t.co/iXj7dBpUeX#GrowTogether pic.twitter.com/YqAgS2s1Mi – #CrecemosJuntos (@LigaTDP) June 1, 2021

The environment in the Aztec stadium He was very nervous and got worse when the Chilean Diego Valdes he scored in the 36th minute to equalize the overall score, with several present expecting the worst, as well as viewers.

However, at 50 ‘the sky blue team set up a counterattack that ended with the Uruguayan goal Jonathan Rodriguez to explode the Colossus of Santa Úrsula and 40 minutes later they were already celebrating having broken the spell that tormented them for a long time.

From the hand of the Peruvian Juan Reynoso, who as a player and captain had lifted the last title in Winter 97, Blue Cross reached the title in Guard1anes 2021.

After being traced 3-2 by La Fiera in the Ida clash, La Academia had to go out with everything to look for the tie or the comeback, achieving its goal at minute 55 through its captain Aldo Rocha.

Already in the penalty shootout, the captain was the only one to fail on his team, with the Argentine Julius furch finishing as the hero of the title in front of the faithful red and black fans who have long yearned for a new joy.

Such as Reynoso, the technician who broke the spell was the Argentine Diego Cocca, that once as a footballer he put on the Guadalajara jacket.

Santiago Solari and @America club they have broken the record for points in a calendar year with 73 points, (76 on the court). By far exceeding Miguel Herrera’s 63 in 2013 via @ 2010MisterChip The title must come to crown this great record. ? pic.twitter.com/bP10aPGmuc – America Analyst (@Stats_CAmerica) November 9, 2021

Once the regular phase of the last semester was finished, El Indiecito set a record of points won in a year in the entire history of the institution since short tournaments are played.

The South American added 73 points, surpassing the largest harvest that was had until before that period, which achieved Miguel Herrera in 2013, with 69 units.

Those from Coapa won 22 games, drew seven and lost five, with 47 goals in favor and 24 against, although in the end, they did not help to win the trophy of MX League.

A large part of the Azulcrema fans began to believe in ‘solarism’ and licked their mustaches to see their team champion thanks to their statistics.

Just at minute 6, Arturo Ortiz He had surprised the champion, but at minute 12, 21 and 44, Roberto Alvarado scored a triplet to once again make it clear that the cement manufacturers were still planning to be two-time champions.

Once the complement is started, just a minute the Argentine Fabio Alvarez discounted. A little later the Brazilian Diogo he relieved and was the auriazul hero by adding a double, the second at 84 ‘to knock out the celestial ones.

With this victory, Pumas He got into the playoffs to continue surprising, since in this he eliminated Toluca, in quarters he threw the America and in the semifinals he was nothing short of surpassing the Atlas.

? TUCA TO THE BORDER? Ricardo Ferretti was announced as the new coach of the Bravos de Juarez after a month of leaving the Tigres. El Tuca has been working for 30 uninterrupted years, has managed five teams and has won 7 league titles? pic.twitter.com/cJeVdE9erj – Not Only There Is Soccer (@NosolohayFut_) June 3, 2021

And although El Tuca said goodbye to the university team, it was thought that he could retire as he had always expressed, but he made the decision to continue working as a strategist taking the challenge of Bravos de Juárez.

That was how on September 15, the former de Pumas completed 30 years working continuously in the MX League, accumulating 41 postseason, with seven titles in twelve disputed finals.

To this is added that he led the U de Nuevo León until the end of the Club World Cup, where they fell by the minimum before the Bayern Munich.