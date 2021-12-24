2021 is close to coming to an end. A year that brought unforgettable moments that will live in the minds of all Liga MX fans, thanks to the unexpected champions, among other situations.
Here we leave you the five best moments of 2021 of the MX League:
After all the ‘cruzazuleadas’ that La Máquina gave in recent years, there was again uncertainty about the possibility of raising the ninth star, even when in the Ida they beat him to Santos Laguna on their own court for the bare minimum.
The environment in the Aztec stadium He was very nervous and got worse when the Chilean Diego Valdes he scored in the 36th minute to equalize the overall score, with several present expecting the worst, as well as viewers.
However, at 50 ‘the sky blue team set up a counterattack that ended with the Uruguayan goal Jonathan Rodriguez to explode the Colossus of Santa Úrsula and 40 minutes later they were already celebrating having broken the spell that tormented them for a long time.
From the hand of the Peruvian Juan Reynoso, who as a player and captain had lifted the last title in Winter 97, Blue Cross reached the title in Guard1anes 2021.
The second big surprise of the year was given by the Rojinegros del Atlas, as they ended their malaria by not achieving the title for more than 70 years, after surpassing Lion in the penalty shootout, celebrating alongside his people in the Jalisco Stadium.
After being traced 3-2 by La Fiera in the Ida clash, La Academia had to go out with everything to look for the tie or the comeback, achieving its goal at minute 55 through its captain Aldo Rocha.
Already in the penalty shootout, the captain was the only one to fail on his team, with the Argentine Julius furch finishing as the hero of the title in front of the faithful red and black fans who have long yearned for a new joy.
Such as Reynoso, the technician who broke the spell was the Argentine Diego Cocca, that once as a footballer he put on the Guadalajara jacket.
The Argentine strategist Santiago Solari He arrived in Las Águilas to direct the Guard1anes 2021 and later the Grita México 2021, achieving a large number of points, which gave the fans hope of adding a new star.
Once the regular phase of the last semester was finished, El Indiecito set a record of points won in a year in the entire history of the institution since short tournaments are played.
The South American added 73 points, surpassing the largest harvest that was had until before that period, which achieved Miguel Herrera in 2013, with 69 units.
Those from Coapa won 22 games, drew seven and lost five, with 47 goals in favor and 24 against, although in the end, they did not help to win the trophy of MX League.
A large part of the Azulcrema fans began to believe in ‘solarism’ and licked their mustaches to see their team champion thanks to their statistics.
Few gave the National University hope of life for their pitiful tournament at Grita México 2021, however, when they faced La Machine Celeste in Ciudad Universitaria they showed that they wanted to transcend.
Just at minute 6, Arturo Ortiz He had surprised the champion, but at minute 12, 21 and 44, Roberto Alvarado scored a triplet to once again make it clear that the cement manufacturers were still planning to be two-time champions.
Once the complement is started, just a minute the Argentine Fabio Alvarez discounted. A little later the Brazilian Diogo he relieved and was the auriazul hero by adding a double, the second at 84 ‘to knock out the celestial ones.
With this victory, Pumas He got into the playoffs to continue surprising, since in this he eliminated Toluca, in quarters he threw the America and in the semifinals he was nothing short of surpassing the Atlas.
This same 2021 saw the end of a great era for the Tigres under the command of the Brazilian, who helped them win five of their titles in MX League, plus the CONCACAF Champions League.
And although El Tuca said goodbye to the university team, it was thought that he could retire as he had always expressed, but he made the decision to continue working as a strategist taking the challenge of Bravos de Juárez.
That was how on September 15, the former de Pumas completed 30 years working continuously in the MX League, accumulating 41 postseason, with seven titles in twelve disputed finals.
To this is added that he led the U de Nuevo León until the end of the Club World Cup, where they fell by the minimum before the Bayern Munich.
