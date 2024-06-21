IBS, often known as irritable bowel syndrome, is a prevalent gastrointestinal ailment. Unfortunately, it is unclear what causes IBS, and there is no real cure, although it can be managed by changing your food and lifestyle.

IBS symptoms may include bloating, constipation, stomach cramping, gas, diarrhoea, nausea, and extreme tiredness. Fortunately, there are smartphone apps available to help you manage and track your IBS.

1. Elsavie

IBS is a gut-related disorder, thus tracking your gut health is important. Elsavie is a gut health tracker app that can help you identify the underlying cause of typical IBS symptoms such as constipation, bloating, and diarrhoea.

Aside from a gut tracker, Elsavie also offers a stool tracker, drink tracker, supplement tracker, and meal tracker. Elsavie also includes a Learn the page to help you learn more about your gut health, as well as an online shop where you can buy dietary fibre supplements and probiotics.

2. Dieta

Dieta is an IBS tracker app that is entirely free to download and use. The app offers a variety of capabilities, including food and drink tracking, medication tracking, symptom tracking, and bowel movement tracking.

Of course, all of these trackers are crucial for managing your IBS. Furthermore, each new entry record can be fully modified, allowing you to receive a detailed analysis within a few days. When you add symptoms, you can rate their severity and duration.

3. MoodBites

The MoodBites app can help you find out which foods are worse for your IBS. This is how it works. Begin by logging your meals, followed by your health, to observe how your eating habits affect your mood, energy, and digestion. Furthermore, you may use the Trends page to view ratings for each food item based on how well your body tolerates it.

Furthermore, MoodBites provides a handy free trial in which you may try out the premium features, some of which might help you predict dietary impacts and identify the source of your symptoms.

4. Nerva

Nerva is a little different from the other IBS smartphone apps on this list. Rather than special diets, symptom tracking, or lifestyle adjustments, this app uses gut-directed hypnotherapy. Even so, Nerva has an area where you can record your daily symptoms, although this is not the app’s primary focus.

Using Nerva, you’ll have to complete various daily programs each week, which include hypnotherapy sessions, reading materials, and, sometimes, deep breathing classes.

Try Nerva’s free trial to gain access to the premium version of the app, which includes in-app chat support and a flare-up toolkit once you’ve completed the hypnotherapy program.

5. Poop Tracker

Tracking your bowel movements may seem weird to some, but it can be vital if you have IBS. According to this Johns Hopkins Medicine article, it can help you determine whether you have IBS-D, IBS-C, IBS-mixed, or IBS-U.

The Poop Tracker app is a simple, user-friendly application that focuses on one thing: tracking your bowel movements. When you register an entry, you can specify the type of movement, size, colour, urgency, and any other remarks, such as whether there was discomfort, mucus or blood.