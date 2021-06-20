Most of the duels have been taken by the Tricolor, but Las Bars and Las Estrellas have also given surprises, so we present the five best games between both teams:

One of the closest duels between the two selected took place in the 1998 final, held in the Memorial Coliseum of the Angels.

The local cadre had relevant men such as Eric Wynalda, Alexi Lalas, Eddie pope, Kasey keller, among others.

A single goal was enough for the group led by Manuel Lapuente will take the title, because at minute 43, Luis Hernandez he stole the ball from Lalas in midfield, with the play culminating precisely by El Matador, who headed a good cross from Salvador Carmona on the right side.

El Pájaro Azteca was close to scoring his double, while Oscar Perez had important interventions to avoid the tie.

Another fairly even confrontation occurred in the grand finale in 1997. Nery Castillo was present with the Tricolor, because Hugo Sanchez convinced him to wear the green one.

The two teams had dangerous arrivals in the first minutes having to appear Tim howard by the Americans and Oswaldo Sanchez by Mexicans.

It was Mexico who was in charge of opening the board at minute 43 after a wonderful play by Castillo on the right side, removing rivals to finally put the bully diagonal that closed Andrew Saved, However, Johhny Magallón committed a controversial foul on Brian ching, giving a penalty to the locals, with Landon donovan scoring by tricking the goalkeeper.

Already in 72 ‘, Benny feilhaber he volleyed a ball from outside the box for the comeback, which gave the Americans the trophy, although the white square could have raised the scoreboard, crashing the ball off the post and blowing up another shot.

The Rose Bowl Stadium Pasadena witnessed a great battle between the two strongest teams in CONCACAF, with Mexico coming from below to overcome a 2-0 against and end up winning 2-4.

After a corner kick down the right side, Michael Bradley He appeared headlong to open the visiting goal at eight minutes and at 23 ‘, Donovan appeared inside the area to beat the goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera.

Six minutes later came the response of the Mexicans, with Pablo Barrera perfectly settling a service from Javier Hernández, but the tie came at 36 ‘through Saved, taking advantage of a dead ball in the area.

To complement this, Dynamite achieved her double at 50 ‘with a strong strike with her right leg; finally, at 76 ‘, came the unbeatable play of Giovani dos santos, who took off three players and the goalkeeper to finish off in a great way by pumping the ball.

The latest edition of the gold Cup faced the two national teams again, the only difference being somewhat Jonathan Dos Santos at minute 73.

The USA were the closest to scoring after the opening whistle, with a shot from Jozy altidore that happened by one side and a mistake of Guillermo Ochoa that could not solve Paul Arriola.

In the plugin, Saved He took a ball out of the line, while for the Aztecs the attempts came from the Little Prince himself, Rodolfo Pizarro Y Raul Jimenez.

At 72 ‘, The Joker gave the ball to Lobo de Tepeji, who taquito put it to the youngest of the Dos Santos, who took a powerful shot that was placed in the goalkeeper’s angle.

Yet The Stars and Stripes They responded to look for the equalizer, but Paco Memo managed to get two danger balls.

After having failed in 1991 without being able to reach the grand final of the new gold Cup, Mexico came to the game for the scepter in its second edition, defeating the USA with a resounding 4-0 in the Cotton bowl from Dallas.

Ignacio Ambriz was in charge of opening the win at minute 11 with a strong free kick shot from outside the area, later Luis Roberto Alves Zague I would put a center that ended up sending to its own arch Desmond Armstrong.

For the complement, at 69 ‘, Ramon Ramirez He sent a long ball to find Luis Miguel Salvador, who gave possession to the Son of the Lone Wolf, who defined in front of the goalkeeper with his left foot; finally, at 79 ‘, Guillermo Cantu put the last nail in the coffin for El Tricolor to clinch its first Gold Cup title.