With the recent physical departure of Edson Arantes do Nascimientobetter known as Pelefootball is in mourning but with many forces available to remember the memory of who was one of the best players in the history of football.
The history and legacy of Pelé goes down in the history of sports, thus establishing himself as one of the most respected and well-known athletes in the entire world of sports. Pelé, is mostly known for being the only star who got the triple crown in the world, three times world champion with the Brazilian national team, a milestone that for any player today seems almost impossible to achieve. But next, we will review what would be the best goals of Pelé’s career. Difficult thing, since he scored the devilish amount of 1,281 goals as a professional player.
One of the most beautiful goals that Pelé scored was undoubtedly against Mexico in the 1962 World Cup in Chile. In the video you can see the ease with which Pelé faced rivals and passed them with great ease until he scored.
In the list of his best goals, the free-kick against Romania in 1970 could not be missing. Pelé was not only recognized for being a spectacular player and scoring goals from plays, but also for his ability to convert from free kicks.
When we talk about Pelé, we cannot leave aside what would become a great goal in World Cup history. The Brazilian star also scored with his head, showing that he was possibly one of the most complete attackers in the history of football.
Against a European rival, in the 1962 UEFA International Cup, Pelé scored a great goal where he also showed all his skill kit and bad leg. He takes advantage of his great speed and short dribble to pass his opponents and finally finish with his left foot with great power.
And what would be his most iconic goal was scored against Sweden in the 1958 World Cup final. He received the ball from a spectacular cross pass, controlled with his chest, dribbled past the defender with a hat and without letting it fall, scored. Spectacular. One of the best goals in history.
