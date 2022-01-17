Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | 9:01 AM GMT+1 Fernando Falah | Jan 16, 2022 Arthur Du Leon | Jan 16, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jan 15, 2022

The Argentine received a pass to mode, to immediately accommodate and put with a slight touch from the inside to equalize the score.

The Pumas midfielder took the ball just outside the area, evaded a defender and took a powerful left-footed shot, putting the round in the corner.

?| What you just did, Jesús Gallardo! ? This is how he scored the fourth GOAL of the #NecaxaVsRayados ?⚽ Come on, Monterrey! ?️ #ArribaElMonterrey ?? pic.twitter.com/HbMDTFbPv2 – Rayados (@Rayados) January 15, 2022

?| The infernal flash of Diego Rigonato who put the ball in the corner and scored a great goal! ⚽️⚽️⚽️#??????We won? pic.twitter.com/dap7T9nJ6b – Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) January 16, 2022

The final score was 3-1 in favor of Nacho Ambriz’s pupils, and the third goal was a work of art by Diego Rigonato, who set the ball on the bounce early, leaving Carlos Acevedo standing.

??PUMAS BRINGS MAGIC IN THEIR LEGS!!! Impressive goal by Marco Antonio García! TO SAVE!@calientessports #gallosxFOX 1-2 Cougars pic.twitter.com/BHhslmjCIj – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) January 15, 2022

The 21-year-old had enough time to settle down and latch onto the ball categorically and with a grudge.

Unfortunately, minutes later he was injured and the first reports suggest that he will undergo surgery.