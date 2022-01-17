One more day ended in the Clausura 2022 Tournament, where good matches were seen and attractive goals were scored. Here we present the most outstanding annotations that drew attention in the second soccer week that came to an end. True works of art!
On the other hand, the player Lucas Rodriguez of Xolos de Tijuana was felt in the match against the Panzas Verdes del León.
The Argentine received a pass to mode, to immediately accommodate and put with a slight touch from the inside to equalize the score.
One of the best goals seen on this second day of Clausura 2022 was the one scored by Leonel Lopez.
The Pumas midfielder took the ball just outside the area, evaded a defender and took a powerful left-footed shot, putting the round in the corner.
The Rayados de Monterrey team was not tempted and beat the Rayos del Necaxa on a visit by a score of 0-4. One of the best goals was the one sent by Jesús Gallardo, the Mexican player received a ball and hit it with class to put the fourth of the night.
In Sunday’s match, the Red Devils of Toluca measured strength against Santos Laguna on the Nemesio Díez court.
The final score was 3-1 in favor of Nacho Ambriz’s pupils, and the third goal was a work of art by Diego Rigonato, who set the ball on the bounce early, leaving Carlos Acevedo standing.
Another of the great goals that were seen in the game between the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro and the Pumas was the work of the young man Marco Antonio Garcia.
The 21-year-old had enough time to settle down and latch onto the ball categorically and with a grudge.
Unfortunately, minutes later he was injured and the first reports suggest that he will undergo surgery.
