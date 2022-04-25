Barcelona’s 11 is living a dream tournament and currently rests as the top scorer in the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League with 10 goals that she has made throughout each possible phase so far in the semifinals. So here we present a top 5 of his best goals during the competition. What is your favorite?
Alexia scored a great goal against the Gunners in their home game in the group stage. Putellas made it 2-0 on the scoreboard after a great assist from Assisat Oshoala. In the end, the score ended 4-1 in favor of the Blaugrana.
In a great match where Barcelona ended up beating Hoffenheim 4-0, Alexia had a fantastic night scoring two goals and putting an assist on the scoreboard. However, the 2-0 he scored against the Germans after a free kick from just outside the box is a real gem.
Barcelona had no problem dispatching the Danish team 5-0 on Spanish territory during the group stage, and thanks to this, we were able to see a fantastic action by Alexia Putellas who receives the ball in the heart of the area, makes a back control and finishes off without letting the ball touch the ground.
Putellas’ most remembered goal during the competition is undoubtedly the one he scored against Real Madrid in the final minutes of the first leg, which also meant the victory for the visitors and their brace against the Merengues.
The goal was chosen as the goal of the week.
The most recent but perhaps not his last during the competition was in the first leg against Wolfsburg at a Camp Nou at maximum capacity. More than 91,000 people witnessed this great goal by Alexia who received a great ball from Patri Guijarro to make it 4-0.
