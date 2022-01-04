2022 will have a transfer market very moved by players who end their contract. Today we have the best goalkeepers who will end their contract:
Despite having spent a year off the pitch for doping, he will return to the highest level and it seems that Ajax is not going to renew his contract. What will your next destination be? We know that his dream is to play for Barcelona.
He is one of the fixtures for Luciano Spalletti and the board has his renewal in mind. His performance in Naples is being more than remarkable and his contract extension will be for one more year as confirmed by various media.
The legend of the Spurs and the French team ends his contract in 2022 and with the arrival of Antonio Conte it seems that the club and the coach want to offer him one more year of contract. He is the captain and his leadership from the goal is very noticeable at Tottenham.
The 37-year-old Inter legend looks like he’s living his final season in Italy. Both parties will not meet for a possible renewal. He will be a free player at the end of the season.
The Villarreal goalkeeper has had a career marked by injuries. His level when he has been at 100% has been a top 10 goalkeeper. Rulli’s arrival at Villarreal could make things difficult for his renewal. The Getafe would be following the track to him.
