The 5 best goalkeepers in the history of the Spanish team

Throughout history there have been many goalkeepers who have defended the sticks of the Spanish team, but who have been the best? In 90min we will tell you:
He was the first goalkeeper for the Spanish team in 1920. The prize that is awarded every year in LaLiga to the goalkeeper with the fewest goals is in his honor. For 16 years he was the keeper of the national team’s goal. He played 46 games and conceded 42 goals. He got silver at the 1920 Antwerp Olympics.
He was the goalkeeper with whom the Spanish team won its first European Championship in 1964. He defended the national team’s posts for 12 years where he played 49 games and conceded 43 goals. A whole legend.
Everyone will remember him as the goalkeeper who gave Michel Platini a goal in 1984. Both were captains of their national teams. The Frenchman left through the front door and the Basque through the infirmary. He played 68 games for the national team and conceded 63 goals. He failed to win any title with the selection.
He was the goalkeeper for Spain from 1985 to 1998. With the national team he played the 1986, 1990 and 1994 World Championships and the 1988 and 1996 European Championships. He played 126 games (the second he has played the most and the only one he has passed the 100 match mark with Iker Casillas).
Without a doubt, El Santo is the best goalkeeper in the history of Spain. The World Cup that the Spanish team won in South Africa was largely his fault. He saved a penalty from Cardozo at critical moments against Paraguay in the quarterfinals and made two saves that will go down in history against Robben in the final. He also won the Euro Cup in 2008 and 2012 as a starter. Words are superfluous with Iker.
#goalkeepers #history #Spanish #team