Time flies by and to prove it, the feeling you get when you review what games feel extremely recent and as if they only came out a few months ago, at most a couple of years, and you realize that in reality, they exceed the decade of existence. In an exercise of great nostalgia and of course, to put into perspective how time has progressed within the medium, we have decided to list what were for us, the five best games of the already distant 2013, a year that undoubtedly gave us a large number of great titles that today could already be considered classics of all time. Yes, believe it or not, the era of the PS3, Xbox 360 and company, already has its fair share of years.

The Last of Us

Exactly 10 years ago, Naughty Dog was in charge of introducing the world to its most important franchise, one that would undoubtedly be even above Uncharted. The success of the release of The Last of Us as a PS3 exclusive was something you don’t see every day in the way it brought storytelling within the medium to truly new levels. In fact, for many, it is the furthest point that video games have reached when it comes to building narrative. Of course, it was the game everyone was talking about when it was released just a few days after E3 that year. Sony studios hit a new home run and a franchise was born that now even a successful HBO series can boast.

Grand Theft Auto V

The great success, the game that came to change once again how open worlds are made and, above all, to establish a new standard of what it truly is to be a sales success. As much as Grand Theft Auto V continues to come out non-stop, in reality we were releasing it 10 years ago on our Xbox 360 and PS3, making of course, said hardware go to its limit and that today, it is hard to think that there is ran smoothly and with highly satisfactory results. More than 150 million copies sold after being re-released on its third generation of consoles, this work of Rockstar Games has been left for later and as something that, in reality, will probably never go away.

BioShock Infinite

As we already told you a few moments ago, 2013 was a particular year for video games due to the way in which new narrative techniques began to be used to elevate the medium. In addition to The Last of Us, 2K and Irrational Games jumped into the fray with the third part of their beloved FPS trilogy, one for which we had to wait a long time because, as is well known, it went through a very complicated development process that on more than one occasion he put it on the brink of cancellation. Luckily for all of us, BioShock Infinite came out on top, presenting us with a vibrant world with characters that have remained etched in our memory forever and of course, with one of those stories that continue to give people something to talk about due to the levels it reached.

Fire Emblem Awakening

Ten years ago, the video game medium was one markedly different from the one we have today. Intelligent Systems was in a desperate position where, most likely, they would have to abandon their flagship series. Thus, on the Nintendo 3DS, one last attempt is made so that the world of Marth and company can continue to exist. Fire Emblem Awakening finally hits the nail on the head and earns the saga a place among the favorites of many in the West. Its story, tactical RPG mechanics and of course, beloved characters who are here to stay, ended up turning it into a true modern classic that brought Fire Emblem back to life and gave the franchise the privileged place it can currently boast.

Super Mario 3D World

Despite the fact that precisely in 2013, both PlayStation and Xbox were making the leap to what was the next generation of consoles, Nintendo was still hoping that Wii U sales would finally improve, this through great games that in their moment, you could only play there. One of the company’s strongest cards was Super Mario 3D World, a fantastic adventure of the most famous plumber in the world that came to change the idea of ​​open worlds within this universe a bit, betting on contained levels but equally full of great ideas and things to do. What Super Mario 3D Land had created on the 3DS, came to explode with this new installment that has remained for posterity and of course, as one of the most beloved in the entire history of Mario.