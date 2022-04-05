As with movies, the anime industry has also had a significant presence in video games. Sadly, many anime-based games don’t always turn out to be as good as we’d all like, but it’s also true that there are many others that are definitely worth your time and attention. That is why here we have decided to collect the best five anime games.

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst

The Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm franchise has undoubtedly given us many great games over the years. However, Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 is considered by many to be one of the best, thanks to an incredible story mode that fans loved. Additionally, its predecessor’s improved mechanics and fights became much more impressive here, not to mention its extensive catalog of playable characters and fun boss fights. This is a title that Naruto fans simply shouldn’t miss out on.

Bleach: The Blade of Fate

Bleach is definitely an anime that lends itself very well to the world of video games; Not only does it feature a huge variety of characters, but each of them has their own unique powers. It was a matter of time before someone decided to give him his own game, and that was what happened with Bleach: The Blade of Fate, which came to the Nintendo DS back in 2006. Even on a portable console, this title had great gameplay that certainly It took advantage of the originality of each character and to this day, it remains one of the best fighting games on handheld devices.

Astro Boy: Omega Factor

Astro Boy: Omega Factor is a classic beat-em-up that manages to encapsulate all the good things about the genre. In addition to being one of the best games to ever come to the Game Boy Advance, it’s also one of the best Astro Boy character games. Those looking for a quality title with a faithful recreation of Astro Boy should certainly give this game a try, and fans of the genre will also be extremely pleased with the result.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4

The Musou genre has always been very present in the industry, but in recent years we have seen multiple properties being adapted with this style. One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, the latest installment in this series, allows you to fight hundreds of enemies using some of the classic anime characters as well as their special moves. Although summing up close to a thousand chapters into a single game is an extremely complex task, Pirate Warriors 4 does a great job of letting you relive some of the anime’s key moments, and in a way that’s fun for those who enjoy this type of game. experiences.

dragon ball fighter z

Of course, Dragon Ball FighterZ is arguably the best game to date based on an anime. Developed by Arc System Works, a studio responsible for some of the best fighting games today, we have a title with excellent gameplay and combat mechanics that allow any player, regardless of their experience, to get into the punches. We have a wide variety of classic characters and settings from Akira Toriyama’s work, as well as endless references and nods that every fan will appreciate. Even if you’re not a Dragon Ball fan, FighterZ itself is a flawless fighting game that’s definitely worth a look.