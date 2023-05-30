FC Barcelona is going to put an end to a season in which they have been more than superior to their rivals in LaLiga. The team coached by Xavi Hernández has managed to win the league title four days in advance and they have also managed to win the Spanish Super Cup by beating Real Madrid in the final of said competition.
There have also been bitter moments this season, such as the club’s participation in the Champions League where they failed to advance to the next round, falling in the group stage, or later in the Europa League, where they were eliminated by Manchester United.
Today we will show you the five best FC Barcelona players in this 2022/23 season:
The best goalkeeper of the season. The German has once again shown his level after he gave a drop in his performance. Possibly this season we have seen the best version of a Ter Stegen who has been key in this FC Barcelona, keeping the Blaugrana goal to zero on 28 occasions.
He has been the kaiser of the blaugrana defense. The Uruguayan defender has been one of the most important players this season, he has provided great defensive solidity to the club and we are possibly facing the MVP of the culé season.
One of the biggest irruptions that are remembered in football. The young culé winger has been the starter in most matches, contributing a large number of things to the team.
Possibly the best season since Frenkie De Jong arrived at the culé entity. The Dutch midfielder has had a great season for the Blaugrana team.
The top scorer in LaLiga, little more to add. The Polish striker who arrived in the city of Barcelona this season has managed to help his new team with 22 goals.
