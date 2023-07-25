A good team starts from defense. From the surprise Posch to the inevitable Dimarco: here are the unmissable names according to the FantaGOAT FantaIndex

Samuel Mandaro

Who are the best defenders to take on fantasy football? A question that needs to be asked in order to set up a competitive team: anyone who thinks only of bonus midfielders or the best forwards is on the wrong track. A good squad in fantasy football is created starting with a performing defense. To find i best defenders we used the FantaIndex of FantaGOAT, an index that scientifically quantifies the convenience of fantasy football by weighing around 7000 variables per player per game: Artificial Intelligence at the service of fantasy football.

5th stefan posch — Six goals in the season and a FantaIndex of 95.1: whoever scored it at the beginning of the year deserves the title of sporting director. We are talking about Posch, which precisely by virtue of the many goals scored has seen its price rise 33 credits in the Fantasy Championship list. To his effectiveness in front of goal is added great reliability in terms of attendance: from the 10th matchday he only missed one game, as underlined by his 86.1 of "Coefficient of Ownership" on FantaGOAT.

4th Gleison bremer — The average playmaker also wants goals and assists from defenders, but often finds them from outside. In the case of Bremer (in addition to Posch) the bonuses come from the center: FantaIndex of 95.6, 4 goals scored and 36 credits to buy him from the list. Bremer is the 1st defender in Serie A in the FantaGOAT index of "Dangerousness in the Serie A", he can bring several bonuses also during the next year. The only flaw, the Average Rating: last year it was insufficient also due to the fluctuating performance of the team.

3rd theo hernandez — And here we are on the outside. Defining him as a full-back is an understatement: Theo Hernandez he is an all-rounder, a factor also in an offensive perspective. He is the most expensive defender in the Fantasy Championship list, but the FantaIndex of 95.7 justifies the expense. For 4 seasons at Milan, he has never dropped below 7 bonuses and his FantaIndex has also remained constant, never lower than 95: Theo Hernandez is synonymous with fantasy football safety.

2nd David Zappacosta — Who's willing to sign a defender who missed 20 games last year but scored 4 goals? Zappacosta he is not only the second defender for FantaIndex, he is also first for the advanced "Finalization" index, essential for those looking for heavy bonuses: not surprisingly, he is first for goals scored p90 (goals every 90 minutes). His value in the list is 29 credits, slightly below the departmental tops: after all, he only played 44% of the total minutes. For those who believe in his physical integrity, however, it can be a good shot at an affordable price.

1st frederick dimarco — We end on a high note with the best defender for FantaIndex, the second for quotation in the Fantacampionate list: Frederick Dimarco. His 4 goals and 4 assists stem from his "Key Passing Skills", "Finishing" and "Attacking Penalty Box" skills: he ranks in the top 5 defenders in each of these advanced ratings. Inzaghi's protégé, who rarely gives up on him: after Brozovic and Lautaro, he's the best for "Guarantee on Vote" at Inter. To find out the FantaIndex of all the players on the list and the relative exclusive indices Click here.