Although one of the most important factors to determine the place where you will enjoy the retirement are family ties and friendships, there are factors that allow you to enjoy those years more, such as access to good health care and lower costs of living. AND The following cities in the United States bring all of this together, including some in Florida.

GOBankingRates carried out a study designed for those people who are not afraid to move in search of a better life, retired who could enjoy a warmer climate in a less demanding city where they can live on a fixed income.

Although the following cities may represent a good option to live with the average income of a person withdrawalthe reality is that you always have to plan carefully ahead if you want your savings to last.

The best cities for retirees in the United States

Considering the 100 municipalities with the highest percentage of population aged 65 or older, GOBankingRates rated each location taking into account a series of factors to determine which are the best cities for retirees.

Elements that established the value of each of the cities included: large senior population, lower than average costs of living and home buying, low costs for senior care such as a health aide, low taxes or null on the retirement and a low crime rate.

The 5 best cities to retire in the US are:

1. The Villages, Florida

​

First of all, there is this small silent community designed especially for retirees, where there are no big buildings or garbage, but there are golf carts and a quiet atmosphere. It has a percentage of the population over 65 years of age of 85 percent. A property has an average cost of US$418,926. And the annual cost of living is US$19,628.

2. Hot Springs Village, Arkansas

​

A low-tax town with great golf courses and 11 recreational lakes offering a variety of activities such as fishing, swimming, kayaking, boating and skiing. Plus, a crime rate 47 percent lower than the national average. Its percentage of the population over 65 years of age is 63 percent. A property has an average cost of US$289,418. And the annual cost of living is US$18,838.

3. Foley, Alabama

It has beautiful landscapes due to its numerous bays and rivers, as well as a temperate climate and a large number of outdoor activities. Museums, parks, shops and restaurants complete the experience in this city. It has a percentage of the population over 65 years of age of 30 percent. A property has an average cost of US$296,232. And the annual cost of living is US$21,011.

Foley is one of the best cities for retirees

4. Sun City Center, Florida

​

This place is designed around three service campuses, each of which offers facilities for physical, social and interest group activities to enjoy entertainment and cultural experiences in community. It has a percentage of the population over 65 years of age of 68 percent. A property has an average cost of US$353,368. And the annual cost of living is US$19,659.

5. Fairview, Texas

A good climate, low cost of living, sense of community, safety, activities, parks and delicious food are part of the attractions of this city. Its percentage of the population over 65 years of age is 29 percent. A property has an average cost of US$650,060. And the annual cost of living is US$19,788.