According to the criteria of

The place Cars US News He carried out an analysis in which he discovered What are the five best cars for daily driving in the US? Involving each of the everyday tasks of driving, including parkingwhich is usually a complex action for many drivers, especially among beginners.

Honda Ridgeline 2024: The site claims that, although it may not seem at first glance to be an ideal option for going to work or parking, this truck has a comfortable and smooth ride, and also has several luxury features inside that provide a better experience for the daily trip. They also mention that it has a family-friendly appearance ideal for any type of trip. Its price is US$39,750. Hyundai Kona 2024: According to the study, this truck “is at the top of its competitive class”, ensuring that it has an elegant and futuristic interior and exterior, as well as great comfort for passengers and for carrying cargo in its trunk. Its wireless connectivity for phones and its touch screen stand out, in addition to having a more economical value: US$24,250. Acura Integra 2024: being an ideal option for daily travel and with one of the most economical initial prices in its class (US$31,800), is one of the cars most recommended by the analysis, due to its interior with a sober design and a “first-class” fit and finish. Kia Soul 2024: This is another option on the list, as it is the latest version of this solid commuter vehicle, and it has The cheapest value of those mentioned so far: US$20,190Its small size allows it to fit into almost any parking space, but at the same time it is very comfortable inside for passengers and cargo. Mazda CX-5 2024“One of the best SUVs in its class and offers great value,” the study says. It has a price of US$29,300 and was described as “fun” to drive, with one of the most competitive interiors. At the same time, its base engine is powerful enough for daily driving.

Another recommended car model for everyday use in the United States

Beyond the five cars already mentioned, the study of Cars US News also He highlighted the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 car, the most expensive of all so far: it has a value of US$41,800but it is ideal for adding “a touch of adventure” to your daily trip, and its futuristic style inside and out means it will not go unnoticed. They assure that adults will be comfortable and it has a multitude of technological tools that give it a distinctive value.