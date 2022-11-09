The 5 best candidates to be a coach of the Tigers

Surprisingly, the Tigres board announced through social networks the departure of Miguel Herrera as technical director of the club. The UANL group indicated that after carrying out an evaluation they made the decision to end the employment relationship with ‘Piojo’ and that in the following days they will announce their new coach.
Herrera arrived at Tigres in mid-2021 after his departure from América. The Mexican coach was never able to find the formula to get the most out of his squad and did not have the expected results. Likewise, he had a clash with the team after his elimination in the Apertura 2022 after considering that the team had become “old”.
In this context, these are five technical directors who could take the reins of Tigres for Clausura 2023:
Although his work at the head of Necaxa and Querétaro has not been very prominent, ‘Jimmy’ is one of the Mexican coaches with the most future and is currently free. Lozano, who won the bronze medal with El Tri at the Tokyo Olympics, could be a good bet in this new process since he knows the institution.
The former technical director of Valencia sounded strong to get to Chivas de Guadalajara, but Paunovic ended up being the chosen one. Celades was the national coach of Spain under 21 for four years, assistant to Julen Lopegegui and could be an interesting bet in the renewal process that the team needs.
“Chacho” is a coach who has a deep knowledge of Mexican soccer and could lead an interesting project at the head of the UANL team. Coudet was recently fired from Celta de Vigo. His most successful time was at the head of Racing de Avellaneda in 2019, a squad with which he won an Argentine Super League.
Anselmo Vendrechovsky Júnior is one of the recent idols in the history of Tigres de la UANL. He knows the institution from the inside and was part of the coaching staff of Ricardo Ferretti, the most successful coach in the club’s history. He is an element fully identified with the colors of the club and could be a great bet.
The ‘Tiger’ is a very experienced coach who would land on the right foot in the UANL team. He is currently free after doing a great job with the Peruvian national team, which he led to the 2018 World Cup and a Copa América final.
