The talents of Argentine soccer are more than valuable for Latin America and for the rest of the world. And even more so those who are in the offensive zone. Today we review the best forwards of the Argentine Professional League 2022.
After some strange dates where Julio César Falcioni did not include him as a starter, the Flea Rodriguez entered and seemed to have had an automatic connection with Wanchope Ábila, who registers 5 goals in the Professional League. Overall Hierarchy. Fear.
In a devastating start (4 PJ – 4 GP), Godoy Cruz joined the account of the favorites of the Professional League. And even more so when he found an unstoppable duo along the way: we talked about Solomon Rodriguez -author of 4 goals- and Martin Ojeda -maximum assistant of the contest (7)-, an exquisite midfielder. We’ll see if he has enough gasoline to get close to the top…
Rubén Darío Insúa’s economical San Lorenzo fights in the championship rescuing -and also leaving- points along the way. Additionally (no minor detail), the DT found a trident that is giving quality results.
Adam Bareiro is the current top scorer in the tournament with 7 cries. Ezequiel Cerutti, among the top assisters with 3 goal passes. And he gets the Puppy Barrios, who scored a terrible goal in the clash against Talleres. Give it time, great things can come from here…
Emerged from the Boca Juniors youth academy and a splendid presence in Diego Martínez’s Tigre. Retegui and Colidio understand each other perfectly on the pitch. Mateo acts as a tank and Colidio -helping in the pressing- gives a plus from the technical point of view.
Mateo Retegui has 5 goals and Facundo Colidio 4 assists. The Xeneize It doesn’t stop losing values.
Although he is only just inside the field of play, Miguel Borgia -brand new reinforcement- and the youthful Lucas Beltran They showed chemistry in the first minutes on the court. Of complementary characteristics, if this continues like this, we will be able to see an erotic River Plate. Look at the goal against Aldosivi! Craziness.
#attacks #Argentine #Professional #League
Leave a Reply