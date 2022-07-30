A new American player will come to Mexican soccer to try his luck, now it’s the striker’s turn Jozy Altidore. Last Thursday his signing with the Puebla Sweet Potatoeswhere he will seek to be a benchmark in this tournament by making up for Fernando Aristeguieta’s loss due to injury.
That is why today we present to you the 5 best players from the country of stars and stripes who played in Mexico.
It was in 2011 when the defender signed for the La Angelópolis squad, after an outstanding step in the Old Continent. He immediately took ownership and was one of the leaders of Puebla. In total he played 99 games, scoring 13 goals and contributing 12 assists.
The defender Marcelo Balboa He arrived in Mexico in 1995, to defend the cause of the Panzas Verdes del León. His physical power was enough for him to be nicknamed ‘The Iron Man’, also doing a good job with his country’s team. In the Mexican league he played 45 games.
Eric Wynalda is another of the American elements that played for the Lion. It was in 1999 when the emeralds gave the bell in the transfer market to take over the services of the North American attacker. There were few games played in Mexico, although he is remembered more for being one of the immovable in the United States team.
Although it is true that his time in Aztec soccer was with more pain than glory, the good moments of landon donovan with the United States team.
The ‘Captain America’ arrived in Liga MX in 2018 to sign with León, after a successful stint with clubs on the other side of the pond. Although in the country he did not give up and only played 8 games.
In season 95796, the team of the tigers signed the United States midfielder Tab Bouquets. With his country he played three World Cups and two America’s Cups, while with the felines he wasted talent and was one of those who won a Cup Tournament.
