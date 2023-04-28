The league duties continue for Xavi Hernandez and the FC Barcelonawho will have to receive the Betis in the day number 32 of the highest Spanish competition. It will be a difficult game in all aspects, especially due to the need that both teams have to get the three points and not to mention that both teams play good football and are capable of achieving the desired objectives.
The mood of the club is not the best and it is that after falling against the Vallecano Ray 2-1 in Madrid, they will have to lift spiritually, physically and everything else. Xavi will have to readjust the team and plan the match against Betis correctly, which will not be easy. One of the positive news is that Xavi managed to recover important pieces that will most likely contribute to the game system for the remainder of the season. Next, we review the 5 Barcelona players who can be key in the match against Betis in the League.
The first on this list will be the German goalkeeper. Without a doubt, he is one of the most important protagonists of FC Barcelona in the season and one of the best goalkeepers in the world today. If he is well, his team can be confident that there is a very important support.
The Uruguayan always puts in good performances, even when his team loses. When he is well, he is one of the best guarantees in defense and there is no doubt about it. His ability to defend with speed, pressure and rigidity is worthy of applause. He is as important as any striker who scores goals.
The Pole, despite having scored against Rayo Vallecano, needs to recover his best scoring version. If he is well, the team improves a lot and recovers a plus that is one of the most important, the goal.
Despite the fact that he has just returned from a major injury, Barcelona depends on Pedri’s creativity and timing. That is why if the canary is fine, his entire team will be fine because he is a spectacular player.
And last but not least, Frenkie De Jong. The Dutchman is a fundamental piece for Xavi to unblock rigid approaches. When he is well and clear on what is needed, Barcelona will raise the level a lot. There is no doubt.
