Barcelona will play this coming Wednesday against Rayo Vallecano away from home despite the fact that LaLiga is half-decided after their last victory against Atlético de Madrid. Below we show you the 5 players who could be key for Xavi in the next league clash:
It is one of the keys of this Barcelona that has conceded 9 goals in 30 LaLiga games. The German goalkeeper has returned to the best version of him. Barcelona has a death in the goal and one more player in the ball outlet thanks to his good play with his feet. Capital for this team to win the title of the domestic competition.
His irruption in Barcelona has been key to Xavi’s success in LaLiga. Ronald is a footballer who dominates all records and who subdues his opponent in every game. He is unstoppable in space, very strong in the clash, every day safer when leaving the ball and every day more of a leader for this Barca.
His return frees Xavi from many of his ills. With the canary on the green, Barcelona flows. Pedri is a decisive player for the Barcelona club’s possession of the ball. A footballer who optimizes all resources to always find the best solution. Without him it is a totally different team.
Despite the fact that he has been unemployed due to the injury, he has returned with a lot of energy to reinforce the culé midfield. When the Dutchman is physically fit, he gives a leap of quality to the entire midfield of Barcelona. Essential footballer for Xavi.
Despite the criticism he has received in recent days, Lewandowski continues to be LaLiga’s top scorer. It is true that on some occasions he looks ”rusty” but everything that Barcelona generates above passes through his feet. In his last game against Atlético he was not fine, but he was decisive playing up front.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Barcelona #footballers #key #league #match #Rayo #Vallecano
Leave a Reply