Football is back and LaLiga is back EA Sports. This weekend we will have an exciting clash between Atlético de Madrid who will have to visit Valencia in Mestalla to play this round of the Spanish league competition. After the Colchonero team could not play the previous matchday against Sevilla due to the weather conditions suffered in Madrid, this match is seen as crucial to hit the table and present themselves as candidates to win the league title
Below we will show you the five players who will be key in Cholo Simeone’s team for this match
In Atlético’s goal, Jan Oblak stands like an impenetrable fortress. His sharp reflexes and confidence in the air make him a formidable guardian. Against an opponent that seeks to score at all costs, Oblak can be the guarantee of keeping a clean sheet and providing the basis for the team’s success.
Mario Hermoso brings unbreakable defensive solidity to Atlético. His ability to anticipate rival movements and his skill in releasing the ball allow the team to gain control and build from the back. In a game where every detail counts, Hermoso’s vision and positioning could make the difference in the rearguard.
With the absence of De Paul in the center of the field, the young Colchonero midfielder will have to make himself big in the midfield area. Barrios is already being an important man for Cholo Simeone’s team.
The presence of Antoine Griezmann in the attack is an inexhaustible source of threat for any defense. His ability to find space and execute precise shots makes him a lethal predator in front of goal. With his experience in high-caliber matches, Griezmann can be the unbalancing factor that tips the balance in favor of Atlético.
Morata is in a good moment after the national team break and with the absence of Memphis Depay he will start. The Spanish forward will try to contribute goals in this match against Valencia.
