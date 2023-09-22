After the Colchoneros’ Champions League debut with that agonizing last-minute equalizer by the Lazio goalkeeper, Cholo Simeone’s men will return to work and do so against Real Madrid in what will be the match of the day. This match is seen as crucial to hit the table and present themselves as candidates to win the league title
Below we will show you the five players who will be key in Cholo Simeone’s team for this match
In the Atlético de Madrid goal, Jan Oblak stands like an impenetrable fortress. His sharp reflexes and confidence in the air make him a formidable guardian. Against an opponent that seeks to score at all costs, Oblak can be the guarantee of keeping a clean sheet and providing the basis for the team’s success.
Mario Hermoso brings unbreakable defensive solidity to Atlético. His ability to anticipate rival movements and his skill in releasing the ball allow the team to gain control and build from the back. In a game where every detail counts, Hermoso’s vision and positioning could make the difference in the rearguard.
With the absence of De Paul. Kokoe and the young Pablo Barrios, Witsel will have to grow big in the midfield area. However, let’s remember that the Belgian is out of injury.
The presence of Antoine Griezmann in the attack is an inexhaustible source of threat for any defense. His ability to find space and execute precise shots makes him a lethal predator in front of goal. With his experience in high-calibre matches, Griezmann could be the unbalancing factor that tips the balance in favor of Atlético
Morata is in a good moment after the national team break and with the absence of Memphis Depay he will start. The Spanish forward will try to contribute goals in this match against Real Madrid.
