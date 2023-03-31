He Atletico Madrid of Diego Simeone He has everything ready to continue his league duties and receive the Betis in the day number 27 of The league. Aleti has been reaping a series of five games without seeing defeat and it is evident that they enjoy a boost for this special match. It will not be easy against Betis, who urgently need a victory to continue climbing towards the European positions. Both teams are among the best in Spain and are known for almost never giving up. There is promise of good football in LaLiga by Antoine Griezmann.
Next, these are the 5 Atlético de Madrid players who could be key to the game against Betis.
“Grizzy” is a very important player in the team due to his ability to score goals and his ability to assist his teammates at times when everything seems to be difficult. His presence in the game against Betis could be key to unlocking the rival defense and opening the game.
He is number one on the team. He is a very safe and reliable player who transmits confidence to his teammates. His ability to pull off impossible and spectacular saves may be vital to this high-tension encounter.
The Argentine is a very complete player who brings balance to the midfield thanks to his ability to recover the ball and his vision of the game. His ability to distribute the ball can be key in the game against Betis. He is not a regular starter but whenever he is, he gives you something that the team is always grateful for.
The Argentinian right-back, Molina, is a very versatile player who can play both as a full-back and as a winger. His energy and his ability to overflow from him can be important to create scoring chances in every game. He seems to be tireless and that is why Simeone usually uses him. In transitions he is very important.
Giménez is a very solid defensive player and a leader on the pitch thanks to his character and experience. His ability to cut through the rival game and his dangerousness in the air can be key in this game against Betis.
